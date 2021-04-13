China slows down independent oil refiners to cut capacity





China is cracking down on independent oil refiners in a bid to curb overcapacity and root out illegal practices as the central government tries to control one of the country’s fastest growing industries. The National Development and Reform Commission, the main economic planner, is starting inspections of more than 50 private oil refineries this week, most of them in eastern Shandong Province, people with knowledge of the controls said. One of the main reasons for the investigation is to determine whether processors have shut down obsolete and polluting equipment demanded by Beijing over the past decade, they said, asking not to be named because the matter is private. Inspectors will also visit factories authorized to purchase foreign crude to investigate allegations of irregular activities such as tax evasion and illegal resale of imports, the people said. China tries to curb overcapacity, a move that could potentially affect Chinese crude growth imports. Private refiners have caused a seismic shift in the global oil market since Beijing granted them permission to import crude in 2015. PetroChina Co. and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. – better known as Sinopec – still accounts for the majority of the country’s refining, independent producers processed 3.16 million barrels per day in 2020, rivaling that of Japan or South Korea. A March Report by China Energy News, a trade journal run by the People’s Daily, a state-owned company, estimated that excess refining capacity in China could reach 150 million tonnes per year by 2025 unless the authorities tighten up supervision and do not implement controls. The report was read by top Chinese officials and partially triggered the inspections, people said. The document indicated that some refineries had met their capacity reduction targets by double-counting or reporting reductions that had previously been inactive. The NDRC did not respond to a fax requesting details of the new probe. Since they began to appear in the early 1990s, independent factories have shown a knack for survival. Known as “ teapots ” due to the shape of early models, they grew from small clay kilns that began processing oil from Shandong fields that produced more than state refiners. could not take it. Beijing initially attempted to shut them down in an attempt to keep the industry in the hands of state refiners, but local government support and exploitation of tax loopholes allowed the teapots to thrive. Shandong processors operated near record levels after a strong rebound from the pandemic in April last year. Shandong refineries promise to merge and modernize since at least 2018 in the face of growing competition from state-backed rivals, new private mega-complexes in neighboring provinces, stricter tax rules and reduced access to finance. President Xi Jinping’s campaign to reduce refining as part of emissions reduction efforts is key to transforming the industry. Officials will verify whether 17 small refineries in Shandong that were supposed to shut down last year have actually halted production, people familiar with the plans said. reported by Chinese consultant JLC, on April 12, will take three to five days at each refinery and will be conducted by NDRC officials and industry experts, who will submit their findings to senior central government economic officials, said people. Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

