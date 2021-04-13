CCI decides to start a new census by the end of the year – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: After a delay of more than three and a half years, the Council of Common Interests (ICC) finally approved the controversial National Population and Housing Census-2017 with a majority vote on Monday and decided to start the process again census by the end of 2021 in which the 2023 general elections will be held. While Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan approved the results of the 2017 census, Sindh rejected them.

A meeting of the ICC, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, decided that all stakeholders would be taken into account for the holding of the new census so that there are no reservations on any side.

The meeting was attended by chief ministers and chief secretaries from all provinces.

The ICC approved the 2017 census with a majority vote and also decided that the government would not wait 10 years to conduct the next national census and will hold it immediately, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar said at the meeting. ” a press conference after the ICC meeting.

The Council finally approves the controversial 2017 census by majority; Sindh rejects the results; next general election on a new enumeration

The chief ministers of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan voted in favor of the approval while the chief minister of Sindh voted against the approval, he added.

In view of the reservations expressed by some stakeholders, including the government of Sindh, on the results of the census, the ICC has decided to launch the process of the 7th national population census by October of this year.

What we had to do was either to approve or reject the results, and since the rejection decision would mean a great loss for the provinces, the ICC approved by majority and decided not to wait 10 years. to hold the next census, added Asad Umar.

He said the last Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government intentionally suspended approval of the census and the current government inherited the issue with no option but to approve its results. He said the framework for the new census would be prepared within six to eight weeks, and then approval of the new census would be sought from the ITC.

About four months after approval, the re-enumeration process would begin in late September or early October of this year, the minister said, adding that since the enumeration was a process that spanned an 18-month period, it would be finished. by the start of 2023. The next general elections should therefore take place in October or November 2023 and will be held on the basis of the new census results.

Responding to a question, Mr Umar said the cost of the new census was estimated to be around Rs 23 billion, which would be split into two fiscal years 2022 and 2023.

Referring to the reservations of the government of Sindh on the results of the census-2017, the minister said that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf was neither in the government of Sindh nor in the Center at that time, but the PTI government respected the reservations of the government of Sindh which were its constitutional right.

Technical experts from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) are ready to answer questions raised about the census, saying they can prove that there was nothing wrong with the results, but despite this, ITC has decided to conduct a new census, which is a large and expensive process, he added.

The minister said that during the 6th population census, the whole process in the provinces was placed under the supervision of the respective provincial governments and, therefore, the provinces should take ownership of the results.

Previously, given the controversies over the 2017 census results, the federal cabinet decided on February 11, 2020 to form a committee of ministers for detailed deliberations with stakeholders and recommendations to finalize the results.

The committee recommended the approval of the results and the conduct of the next census as soon as possible by adopting modern technologies.

On December 22, 2020, the federal cabinet approved the recommendations of the committees to forward them to the ICC for final review. The ICC, at its meeting on Monday, approved the final results of the 2017 census.

Posted in Dawn on April 13, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos