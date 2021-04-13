Face-to-face diplomacy gives China the edge in Southeast Asia

Ben Bland is the South East Asia Program Director at the Lowy Institute and the author of “Man of Contradictions: Joko Widodo and the Struggle to Remake Indonesia”.

To call China’s pre-COVID-19 diplomacy in Southeast Asia a nudge is an understatement.

But since the pandemic broke, Beijing’s top diplomats have combined their uncompromising stance with more delicate body language, standing shoulder to shoulder with their neighbors in Southeast Asia in a remarkable series of aerial tours.

As China’s rivals for influence in Southeast Asia are mired in domestic issues and reluctant to travel or receive visitors, Beijing has seized the opportunity to come face to face when it matters.

In just one recent week, the foreign ministers of Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Singapore were all invited to China to meet with their counterpart Wang Yi to discuss the pandemic, cooperation in vaccines, economic recovery and the crisis in Myanmar. For Retno Marsudi of Indonesia, this was the third time she had met Wang since August 2020, when she became the first foreign minister to visit China since the COVID-19 outbreak.

Wang was supported in this neighborhood charm offensive by Defense Minister Wei Fenghe and Yang Jiechi, the Politburo member who heads the Communist Party’s foreign policy. Between them, they have met their Southeast Asian counterparts or other Southeast Asian senior ministers at least 21 times since August 2020.

During this period, they held 13 face-to-face meetings with national leaders from Southeast Asia, with two meetings each for Sultan of Brunei, Muhyiddin Yassin of Malaysia, Aung San Suu Kyi of Myanmar – before his impeachment – and Rodrigo Duterte. from the Philippines.

The only country Wang and his colleagues left out was Vietnam, which Beijing left out out of respect for its Communist comrades in Hanoi. A high-level Chinese visit wouldn’t have been a good preview until the Vietnamese Communist Party held its quinquennial congress in January.

Overall, Chinese officials have had more face-to-face meetings with their Southeast Asian counterparts than their Quadrangle Security Dialogue rivals – Australia, India, Japan and the United States – combined.

When it comes to Southeast Asian diplomacy, showing up can be half the battle. Showing up in person shows even greater commitment during a pandemic, when international travel has become more expensive and potentially health risky.

Wang Yi, left, and Retno Marsudi attend a virtual press conference after meeting in Jakarta on January 13: Showing up may be half the battle. © Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs / AP

So the first lesson from China’s shuttle diplomacy in Southeast Asia is that phone calls and video conferences are not a replacement for the old-fashioned one-on-one.

Yet in addition to a few face-to-face ministerial meetings, Australian, Japanese and US officials have worked hard to maintain long-distance communication channels with Southeast Asia. There are certainly efficiencies in these virtual meetings. But diplomats say privately that these conversations can be elevated and that it is difficult to build trust and personal relationships.

The second lesson, then, is that despite all of the “wolf warrior’s” performative diplomacy towards the West, China often prefers to show a different face to its neighbors and other developing countries.

I am not saying that Beijing has become Switzerland or Norway overnight. On the contrary, China continues to assert its vast maritime claims against the Philippines and Vietnam in the South China Sea. And officials in Indonesia and other Southeast Asian countries dependent on Chinese coronavirus vaccines understand that Beijing’s supportive stance could be reversed if they cross China’s many diplomatic red lines.

But Beijing seems to be improving in using the carrot as well as the stick. In addition to presenting themselves, Chinese diplomats are showing more subtlety in their engagements in Southeast Asia. Recent examples include their successful efforts to neutralize criticism in Muslim-majority Indonesia of Beijing’s abusive policies in Xinjiang and their coverage of the coup in Myanmar, calling for Aung’s release. San Suu Kyi but blocking possible sanctions by the UN Security Council against the junta.

The third lesson from China’s pandemic diplomacy with Southeast Asia is how much the region needs Beijing, even if it doesn’t always trust it. Western officials tend to view Cambodia and Laos as Chinese vassals while hoping to distance China from other Southeast Asian nations by playing on this mistrust. But just as Beijing wields the carrot and the stick, governments in Southeast Asia have decades of experience in balancing both mistrust and deference towards China.

Although they have no illusions about China’s ambitions for regional dominance, Southeast Asian leaders understand that they cannot emerge from the pandemic without China by their side as an economic partner. key and, in many cases, source of vaccines.

Sometimes the respect that Southeast Asian officials show China can seem like a submission. A case in point is Malaysian Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein, who wiggled his fingers at home when he called Wang Yi an older brother during a trip to China earlier this month.

But if they are keen to keep China aside, governments in Southeast Asia want other options as well. In addition to his encounters with Wang, Indonesia Retno Marsudi has flown to London, Singapore, Tokyo and Abu Dhabi over the past year in search of vaccines, trade and investment, and travel corridors. potentials.

If Quad members and like-minded governments are to tackle China’s growing influence in Southeast Asia, they need to be more visible, especially in these difficult times. If they don’t, they are simply giving China more leeway.