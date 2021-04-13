Boris Johnson’s Greensill plan could just backfire

Like the tango, it takes two to lobby: the lobbyist and the person who let himself be lobbyed. This is where the problem lies for Boris Johnson in calling for an investigation into the lobbying activities of David Camerons on behalf of the late Greensill Capital. While, in the words of a former minister, Johnson might like to throw Cameron under a bus, the more you delve into the activities of former prime ministers the more it will reveal about those currently in power.

The Greensill affair is deeply embarrassing for Cameron. He’s surely rich enough that he doesn’t have to worry about returning to a career in the dirty PR world he came from. He could carve out a lucrative career as a senior statesman or, failing that, sit in his shepherd’s hut innocently listening to Mumford and Sons. But should the rest of us really care so much about what we’re up to? He has been a private citizen for over four years. A little more disturbing is the way the current ministers have gleefully entertained him.

True, Rishi Sunak turned down Camerons’ request for an emergency loan. Still, the Chancellor responded and said he asked officials to come up with another suggestion to save Greensill Capital and, of course, Daves stock options. Sunak should have told him to get lost. He would have to junk his emails and tell the receptionist at Number 11 to decline calls from Camerons, adding that if Greensill Capital wanted to make representations to the government asking for a bailout, they would have to be formally made by Lex. Greensill itself, not the Cameron Chop Smoothie. over a social drink.

There is no point in investigating solely the activities of the Camerons, and no one can think that this is where the investigations will end. Rather, it will lift the lid on all lobbying activity, just as Cameron warned. To take some highlights from the MPs’ register of interests, Johnson recently accepted a gift basket from a Mr Simon Blagden worth 350, topped by a basket of 750 from a Mohammad Chohan. What do these two men want and why is the Prime Minister who, with a salary of 150,000 a year, can surely afford his own festive food – is he ready to be invaded by goodies?

Or there’s Matt Hancock, with two donations of 10,000 from Horse Auctioneers Tattersalls, another twenty thousand dollars from Newmarket-based real estate developer Unex Holdings and a digital app worth $ 11,998 from developer Disciple. Media. Public office holders shouldn’t wear pants on gifts like this, even though they might claim that the money didn’t influence the decisions they made. It doesn’t look good that our politicians seem to be in the pocket of someone other than the taxpayer.

The ability to fend off lobbyists who are trying to get used to them is part of the job description of a good political leader. It is not that lobbying in itself is a perverse activity. It is perfectly legitimate for individuals and businesses to present their arguments to ministers, especially when thousands of jobs are at stake, as in the case of the steel mills supported by Greensill.

But if you’re in the public service, you should have a solid response when this lobbying starts to get scary, with gifts or invitations to this and that. And one only needs to read the Register of Interest to see the magnitude of the lobbying industry’s efforts to find their way into the hearts and minds of those in power. The Prime Minister’s investigation of Cameron will inevitably open a Pandora’s Box that he would have liked to have kept closed.