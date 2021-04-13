President Ram Nath Kovind and PM Modi greet people at Gudi Padwa

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday sent greetings to all Indians on the occasion of Gudi Padwa which marks the start of the new year for the Maharashtrian and Konkani communities. Taking this on Twitter, President Kovind expressed his best wishes to the citizens.

He pointed out that Gudi Padwa, which falls on the same day as Chaitra Sukladi, Baisakhi, Vishu, Navreh and other festivals, showcases the unity of India and also showcases the country’s rich culture. May these happy holidays strengthen the spirit of prosperity, harmony and unity in our society and encourage goodwill and brotherhood among the people, the president tweeted.

Best wishes to Gudi Padwa. May the coming year bring good health and prosperity to the lives of all, ”PM Modi tweeted.

On Gudi Padwa, people across India and especially in the states of Maharashtra and Goa buy clothes, jewelry, automobiles, candy, etc. They design rangolis and other decorations in front of their doors and also participate in street processions and dances.

However, due to the prevailing coronavirus disease pandemic (Covid-19), the celebrations are taking place on a restricted basis.

In Maharashtra, where a nighttime curfew has already been imposed to curb the spread of the disease, residents are urged by authorities to celebrate Gudi Padwa at home and not to venture into public and religious places due to the sharp rise in Covid States- 19 cases. No more than five people per location. Celebrate the festival only at home, according to home departments guidelines, released Monday.