Elite privilege consumes $ 17.4 billion from Pakistan economy: UNDP | Business and economic news





Islamabad, Pakistan The economic privileges accorded to Pakistani elite groups, including the corporate sector, feudal landlords, the political class and the country’s powerful military, amount to about $ 17.4 billion, or about 6% of the economy of the country, according to a new United Nations report found.

Released last week, the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) National Human Development Report (NHDR) for Pakistan focuses on issues of inequality in the South Asian country of 220 million people.

The report uses the prism of power, people and politics to examine the sharp disparities in income and economic opportunity in developing countries.

Powerful groups use their privilege to capture more than their fair share, people perpetuate structural discrimination through prejudice against others based on social characteristics, and policies often fail to address the resulting inequity. , or may even contribute to it, the report says.

UNDP Under-Secretary-General and Regional Head Kanni Wignaraja paid a two-week virtual visit to Pakistan to discuss the findings of the reports, speaking with Prime Minister Imran Khan and other senior members of his cabinet, including foreign ministers. business and planning.

She said Pakistani leaders took into account the report’s findings and pledged to focus on normative action.

[In our remarks in meetings] we focused on where [] the shadows are, and what really distracts from a reform agenda in a country, she told Al Jazeera in an exclusive interview.

I hope there is a strong intention to review things like current tax and subsidy policies, to examine access to land and capital.

The privilege paradox

The greatest beneficiary of privileges which can take the form of tax breaks, cheap input prices, higher producer prices, or preferential access to capital, land and services has turned out to be the The country’s business sector, which has accumulated an estimated $ 4.7 billion, report said.

The second and third highest beneficiaries of privileges were the country’s richest 1%, who collectively hold 9% of the country’s overall income, and the feudal landowner class, which constitutes 1.1% of the population but owns 22% of all arable land.

Both classes have strong representation in Pakistan’s parliament, with most of the main political party candidates coming from either the feudal landowner class or the country’s elite business owners.

UNDP Wignaraja noted that this creates a paradox where those responsible for distributing privileges are also those who receive them.

If, on the one hand, you offer a gain that benefits you and you take the gain on the other, what we have lost is that feeling of separation of powers and control, she said. .

The country’s military received $ 1.7 billion in privileges, mostly in the form of preferential access to land, capital and infrastructure, as well as tax exemptions. [File: Salahuddin/Reuters]The country’s powerful army, which has ruled Pakistan directly for about half of its 74-year history, has received $ 1.7 billion in privileges, mostly in the form of preferential access to land, capital and infrastructure, as well as tax exemptions.

The report notes, however, that the Pakistani military is also the largest conglomerate of business entities in Pakistan, in addition to being the largest developer and manager of urban real estate in the country, with extensive involvement in the construction of public projects.

These things are not perfectly separate entities, Wignaraja said. You see some of them overlap, so you almost get a double privilege from the military. The minute the military is one of the big business in a country, that obviously doubles the problem and the problem.

In a country like Pakistan, where the military continues to hold power over many aspects of governance, she warned that it would almost take a social movement to displace the power structures that were so ingrained.

This is a difficult question to tackle as it is about power politics and it would be naïve of me to wait or recommend to leaders what to do in this regard, she said.

I’m very clear that we can provide the analyzes, we can put the unbiased story out there and then it’s up to the country, both the state and the people to say: Enough, this is how we have to break strongly. these questions. given the power groups and dynamics in this country.

Deep-rooted inequality

The large-scale RNDH provides detailed data on the deep-rooted inequalities in the Pakistani economy.

While the richest 1% held 9% of the country’s income, or $ 314.4 billion in 2018-19, the report found that the poorest 1% held only 0.15%.

Overall, the richest 20% of Pakistanis hold 49.6% of national income, compared to the poorest 20%, who only hold 7%.

While the richest 1% held 9% of the country’s income, or $ 314.4 billion in 2018/19, the report found that the poorest 1% held only 0.15%. [File: Arif Ali/AFP]The poorest and the richest Pakistanis indeed live in completely different countries, with very different levels of literacy, health outcomes and standards of living, writes Aliona Niculita, UNDP Deputy Resident Representative in Pakistan, in the report. .

Another concern for Pakistani policymakers will be the shrinking middle class, with UNDP data showing middle-income earners fell from 42% of the population in 2009 to 36% in 2019.

The data highlights regional inequalities in service delivery and shows how high-income areas also see higher public expenditure rates.

The NHDR 2020 reveals that Pakistanis do not also benefit from public spending, the report reads. The overall share is 14.2% for the poorest incomes [category], against 37.2% for the richest [category].

Extra rupee for girls’ education

As part of its recommendations, the UNDP suggested that the Pakistani government undertake an increase in spending as part of a macroeconomic model focused on closing the gap between its Human Development Index (HDI) of 0.570 and that of other countries in the region.

Pakistan ranks second to last in South Asia on the HDI basis, outperforming Afghanistan but lagging behind its six other regional neighbors.

Pakistan ranks 153rd out of 156 countries according to the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Index, with 32 percent of primary school-age girls out of school [File: Faisal Mahmood/Reuters]This is something the leaders themselves have raised, about this conundrum of feeling stuck at some point, said UNDP Wignaraja. Is there a glass ceiling to human development and why, and what does it take to break it?

UNDP recommended policies focused on removing privileges and targeting spending on results that provide both structural support to poor countries and infrastructure such as education and health care that would provide them with new opportunities. economic opportunities.

If I had just that on top of that [] rupee, and you asked me where I would put that, I would put in girls’ education, Wignaraja said.

Pakistan ranks 153rd out of 156 countries on the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Index (PDF), with 32 percent of primary school-age girls out of school.

Evidence across the world of one of the biggest returns on investment comes from educating all of our children, keeping them in school and keeping them in school, Wignaraja said.

But a huge return is that all those girls missing from school and women missing from the workplace is investing in that.

Asad Hashim is Al Jazeeras’ digital correspondent in Pakistan. He tweets @AsadHashim.

