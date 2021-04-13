Stephen Colbert needs a new nickname for Donald Trump





President Donald Trump (Photo by Mark Makela / Getty Images)

Is Jimmy Kimmel Live new tonight April 12? by Matt Moore

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is asking fans for help. The late night show and host Stephen Colbert want a new nickname to use whenever former President Donald Trump is in the news.

Dating back to last November, Colbert declined to say Donald Trump’s name on the show. It started as part of The Late Show’s efforts to leave the former president after spending five years covering his every move, word and tweets.

What started out as a subtle modification of The Late Show became increasingly evident as Colbert covered more stories about Trump. The media have grown. In a recent article on Trump’s declining influence, The Associated Press noted that Colbert attempted to remove the former president’s name from The Late Show.

Monday evening, Colbert responded. He explained the decision to censor Trump’s name before noting that calling him “the 45th President” is no longer viable because Trump uses that title himself. So that’s where Late Show fans come in. Watch Colbert’s monologue below as he asks his fans to help him find a new nickname for Donald Trump:

Stephen Colbert wants fans to choose Donald Trump’s new Late Show nickname

If you watched The Late Show at election time, you knew Stephen Colbert was done with Donald Trump. The former president’s speech attacking the legitimacy of the election led Colbert to reject his planned monologue and condemn Trump again.

It was the beginning of the path that got The Late Show to where it is now when it comes to Donald Trump. The name is not spoken and appears as “T ****” on the screen. The greatest respect Colbert gives Trump is calling him “the 45th President,” but now it’s over.

Colbert calls on fans to send their nickname ideas to Twitter. Send ideas to @ColbertLateShow using #HeWhoShallBeNamed for the chance to give Colbert the perfect nickname for Donald Trump.

What do you think of Stephen Colbert censoring Donald Trump’s name in The Late Show? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos