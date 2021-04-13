Politics
Vaccinate the billions or lose the battle for democracy – Carnegie Europe
“It’s both a crisis and a big test for us,” remarked Chinese President Xi Jinping in February 2020. He was right. The coronavirus pandemic would become a major test for all systems of government around the world. Clearly, China, as one of the new great powers in the world, has passed with flying colors.
Xi has made extensive use of infrastructure investments to expand Beijing’s global alliances. This was confirmed to the UN when, in July 2020, fifty-three countries supported the Chinese position on a new national security law in Hong Kong. They included many African states and significantly outnumbered the twenty-seven predominantly Western states that spoke out against the law.
No wonder vaccines can easily become China’s next big win. This is all the more reason for democratic governments to act strategically and quickly. The G7 and the EU are in a strong position to lead a truly global effort to immunize the world. But that will involve taking a serious look at patents.
Despite all the arguments about vaccines in Europe, the most important strategic element of the global picture has been forgotten. The vaccine shortage is not primarily a supply issue – can states afford to buy them – but a production issue – if states can be allowed to manufacture them.
That is why the EU’s problems with the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca should not be seen as separate from the challenge facing very poor states, but as part of it. Both sets of difficulties arise from the problem of vaccine patents limiting the supply. The solution is within the grasp of Democrats: a coordinated global industrial effort.
In the first phase of the pandemic, the relationship between wealth and effective responses was indirect. While testing capacity has been an issue in many states, the non-pharmaceutical methods that have been critical in flattening the curve of the epidemic – lockdown, quarantine and contact tracing – have often been used effectively in poor countries and middle income. This is not the case in the new phase of the pandemic: the urgent need to vaccinate the world.
China reacted quickly with its Health Silk Road policy, which echoed the language of its Belt and Road infrastructure program, and has already registered dozens of countries for vaccine donations.
EU states are slowly waking up to the rise of Chinese soft power. In February, French President Emmanuel Macron urged EU governments to react with their own vaccine diplomacy and send surplus supplies to African states. But he and other European leaders continue to misdiagnose the vaccine problem as a supply issue. In truth, a radical expansion of production is necessary. This can only happen if private sector patent monopolies are strongly contested.
Governments have invested large sums of public money in the production of these vaccines. The Moderna vaccine has been almost entirely funded by U.S. taxpayers but is sold at a fully commercial price for private profit. Even though some other companies, like AstraZeneca, charge much less per dose, they still retain their patent rights to the offering. This means that the full potential of global production is simply not being realized.
South Africa and India proposed a temporary suspension of coronavirus patents. This would allow manufacturers around the world to join the global effort. The World Health Organization has supported this request and set up a “COVID-19 technology access pool”To share knowledge and resources equitably and enable a rapid exit from the pandemic.
There are signs that the White House may be ready to throw its enormous political weight behind this effort. Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi wrote to US President Joe Biden asking him to look into the matter. And – in a telling turn of events – it was established in March that the US government has patent license claims compared to Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, Novavax, CureVac and Pfizer / BioNTech vaccines. Thus, the control of the private monopoly has become even less justifiable. Meanwhile, question marks about the effectiveness of Chinese vaccines underline the crucial global role that the G7 and the EU must play.
This is a great opportunity for democracies to put themselves on the right side of history. It is not a panacea. In the fragmented and fluid circumstances of this century, authoritarian politics must be seen as an enduring political problem, reflecting the disruption all societies face.
China’s authoritarian and ethnic nationalist turn under Xi Jinping is hardly unique over the past decade, although it takes very specific forms compared to the larger landscape of democratic regression on a global scale. But perception matters. The legitimacy that Xi’s China has acquired is not without consequences for the future of democracy.
All the more reason for democracies to seize this strategic challenge. They must show that they can deliver with measures that understand the scale of the crisis. A coordinated industrial strategy, including vaccine production facilities around the world, is the kind of recipe needed to regain political momentum. Can Europe and the United States have the courage to do this?
Luke Cooper is a consultant and associate researcher at LSE IDEAS, the London School of Economics’ foreign policy think tank.
