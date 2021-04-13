Islam Does Not Allow Violence, Says Pakistani Ulema Council Chairman Maulana Tahir Ashrafi





Maulana Tahir Ashrafi urges protesters to hold negotiations with the government. Islam does not allow violence, says Maulana Tahir AshrafiPUC leader calls on religious party leaders to stop their workers from committing violence

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Interfaith Harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi called on a religious organization to flee their protests, saying Islam does not allow intolerance in the name of religion.

Speaking to Geo News by phone, he regretted the incident in Dera Ghazi Khan where a police officer was tortured by employees of a religious organization.

“This police officer is also a member of the Ummah of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). It’s not as if he is not a human being,” Ashrafi lamented.

He said the current government had raised the issue of Islamophobia and blasphemy globally, adding that Pakistan had “led the Islamic world” in its fight against blasphemy.

Ashrafi called on the protesters to think about those threatened by violence and the women and children stranded for 24 hours.

“As the chairman of the Council of Ulema of Pakistan (PUC), I would like to call on the protesters to be aware of the danger to people who need oxygen,” he said. “Whoever it is, whether it is a policeman, an ordinary man or a worker of a religious party, in the end, the blood of a Pakistani is shed,” added the president of the PUC.

He called on leaders of religious parties to prevent their workers from committing acts of violence. “Neither Islam nor any other religion allows such acts of violence,” he said.

Ashrafi said the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) declared it illegal for a Muslim to cause pain or injury to others, adding that the government was the “guardian of the Khatam-e-Nabuwwat issue. “and also, was the defender of the honor of the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him).

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan defended the honor of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) before the whole world, in front of key UN figures and spoke out against Islamophobia.

Ashrafi said that Pakistan has led the Islamic world in its fight against Islamophobia and that when incidents such as the burning of the Holy Quran took place in some countries, Pakistan was the first to condemn them for the strongest way.

He urged the protesters to keep in mind the plight of Muslims in Pakistan who were preparing for Sehri for the next day. He said before God, all who were responsible for the bloodshed will be held accountable.

“Who will be responsible when people die because of our negligence? We will have to answer for our actions before Allah. If the government makes a mistake, it will have to answer for it. [on the Day of Judgment] and in the same way, if people make mistakes, they will answer for them too, ”he added.

He said when Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke out against increasing cases of rape and sexual violence due to increasing vulgarity, religious parties should have stood by the prime minister and supported his words.

Ashrafi said everything that was happening in Pakistan in the form of violent protests was not appropriate. He urged the protesters to come to the negotiating table, adding that Pakistan’s security institutions “are not weak”.

Major sit-ins across Pakistan

Major religious party sit-ins that severely disrupted traffic and stranded thousands of people for hours a day earlier began to end on Tuesday.

However, clashes have been reported between police and protesters in parts of the country.

The protests are expected to continue for a second day, but will remain confined to limited areas.

Traffic in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and other parts of the country has been blocked in some areas due to protests and sit-ins by members of a religious party.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos