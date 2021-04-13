Donald Trump calls CNN report refusing meeting with Matt Gaetz ‘completely false’





Former President Donald Trump said a CNN report claiming he refused to meet with Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz was “completely false.”

“Fake News CNN, relying on all anonymous sources meaning they probably made it up, wrote a very dishonest story claiming Congressman Matt Gaetz requested a meeting with me at Mar-a- Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida, and was This is completely wrong, ”Trump wrote in a statement Monday night.

The CNN report, which cited “two people familiar with the matter,” said close Trump aides had advised the former president “not to cringe in defense of Gaetz.”

Gaetz is currently under investigation by the Justice Department for allegations of sex trafficking of a minor.

Gaetz was in Florida this weekend, in part because of his speech at the Save America Summit, a “Women for America First” event. The event was hosted at Trump National Doral Miami, a Florida golf resort associated with the former president.

In a statement on Monday, Trump called “completely false” a CNN report that said he declined a meeting with Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz. In this image, Trump addresses a rally against the Iran nuclear deal on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol on September 9, 2015 in Washington, DC. Somodevilla / Getty chip

On Monday, Gaetz, a Trump supporter, denied CNN’s claim that Trump did not want to see him.

In a tweet, Gaetz wrote: “This is a total lie. I’m on a pre-planned vacation with my fiancee. I was greeted at Trump Doral a few days ago. No such meeting has been held. refused or requested. Gabby, lied “anonymous sources.” When can we expect a retraction? “

Trump’s senior adviser Jason Miller also denied CNN’s claim.

“This @CNN story is complete fake news. No scheduling or meeting requests were ever made, and therefore it could never have been turned down. Note that this story has no recorded source. is literally invented. We demand a complete retraction. #FakeNews, “Miller wrote.

Last week on April 7, Trump released a statement denying that Gaetz had asked for a presidential pardon, contrary to an April 6 report from the New York Times.

The Times wrote that Gaetz had suggested “general preventive pardons for himself and his unidentified allies in Congress for any crimes they may have committed.” The article quotes two unidentified people with knowledge of the discussions.

“Congressman Matt Gaetz never asked me for forgiveness,” Trump wrote in his statement. “It should also be remembered that he totally denied the charges against him.”

Gaetz has said that critics focused on his allegations of child sex trafficking want to “criminalize” his past sex life. He claimed they were doing this because they had no other way to challenge his political ideas.

Newsweek has reached out to CNN for comment.

