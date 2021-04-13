Relaxation of lockdown restrictions will inevitably lead to more deaths, says Boris Johnson





Boris Johnson has warned that easing the lockdown restrictions will inevitably lead to more infections and deaths as the NHS moves to the next stage of vaccine rollout by inviting people aged 45 to 50 to make appointments.

The British Prime Minister urged people to continue to exercise restraint as beer gardens crowded and shoppers flocked to main streets after the latest round of government coronavirus restrictions were lifted in England on Monday.

Mr Johnson said that while the vaccines helped, the lockdown restrictions had done most of the work to reduce Covid-19 infections. (PA graphics) The start of phase 2 of the immunization program, which involves offering vaccines to healthy adults under the age of 50, came after the government met its goal of offering the vaccine to all groups in the community. risk. Speaking in Downing Street, Mr Johnson said: It’s great that we’ve been able to meet the goal of getting everyone in the one to nine (priority) groups vaccinated before the deadline, in a timeline one little further in fact, 32 million people have now received their first dose, which is great. Now we go to group 45-49, they are asked to come forward. But he added: Sure, the vaccination program helped, but most of the disease reduction work has been done through the lockdown. So, as we unblock, the result will inevitably be that we will see more infection, unfortunately we will see more hospitalizations and deaths. People just need to understand this. (PA graphics) Mr Johnson said there are currently no plans to change the roadmap outside of lockdown. The next markers on England’s plan to ease the restrictions are expected on May 17 and June 21. But it is very, very important that if we are to get there the way we all want people to continue to be careful and continue to exercise restraint and do the basic things to stop the spread of the virus by itself. washing hands. , giving people a lot of space, doing things outdoors, he added. Mr Johnson urged those eligible to come forward and receive their vaccine when offered, adding that he remained very confident about the vaccine supply despite previous concerns about constraints. When the NHS online booking system opened to include people over 45 on Tuesday, the website collapsed for many. There are around 3.7 million people in England between the ages of 45 and 49. The NHS in England said 19 of the 20 people most at risk of contracting the virus have now received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. An estimated 27 million people in England are in the top nine priority groups, so it is likely that around 25.7 million people received their first Covid-19 vaccine. But that suggests that around 1.3 million didn’t get the hang of it. (PA graphics) A vaccination expert said it was vitally important to vaccinate the last percent, otherwise they could get infected and end up in the hospital. Professor Jeremy Brown, of University College London Hospitals and member of the Joint Committee of Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI), told the Today program: The problem here is that 5-10% have not been vaccinated. When the virus circulates around the community, it could be infected and end up in the hospital. So it’s extremely important that we get those last percent.

It comes as a 28-year-old lawyer became one of the first people in England to receive the Moderna vaccine as part of the mass vaccination program when she received her vaccine at Sheffield Arena shortly after 9 a.m. morning. Emily Sanderson, who has an underlying health problem, was due to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine, but it was replaced by Moderna, the NHS said. British regulators said last week that people under 30 should be offered an alternative to the AstraZeneca vaccine, saying there is a possible link between jab and extremely rare blood clots. In total, the government said nearly 40 million doses of the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines have been delivered since the UK rollout began in December, including 32 million first injections and more than seven million second doses. Throughout the current month, the health service has prioritized second doses of Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines with a record 475,230 people receiving their second injection on Saturday.

