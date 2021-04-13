Germany strengthens economic ties with Pakistan – Journal





BERLIN: Germany on Monday expressed its intention to increase investment in various Pakistani sectors and strengthen trade relations.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at a joint press conference in Berlin agreed to strengthen bilateral relations with a focus on increasing trade and investment.

Mr. Maas called Mr. Qureshi’s visit a good opportunity to launch new German projects in Pakistan.

He welcomed the interest of 35 German companies ready to invest in Pakistan.

FM thanks Germany for providing 15 million doses of vaccine by May

He mentioned that a constructive discussion had taken place with Mr. Qureshi on various issues and added that Germany wanted to strengthen its cooperation with Pakistan.

Qureshi praised German plans for new investments in Pakistan and pointed out that the country’s policy shift from geopolitics to geo-economics could prove to be a great opportunity for German companies.

He said the incentives announced by the Pakistani government for foreign investors would make the country a regional trade hub.

He said Pakistan could benefit from Germany in technology transfer and the projects for the supply and production of electric vehicles were in line with the government’s policy of safe and green climate. He praised Germany’s role in helping Pakistan achieve SPG Plus status in the European Union and its opposition to the politicization of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

Mr Qureshi thanked Germany for providing 15 million doses of Covid-19 by May and mentioned that Pakistan, as a population of 220 million, would need more doses to l ‘to come up.

He said German Chancellor Angela Merkel had done a great job in developing Germany, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan was eager to visit Germany. Mr Qureshi said that during his meeting with his German counterpart, he discussed ways to overcome delays in issuing visas.

He said the positive role of the Pakistani diaspora in Germany has also been discussed with an agreement to legally settle the immigrant issue.

On Afghanistan, Qureshi said that Germany has played an important role in stabilizing Afghanistan and promised that Pakistan will keep in touch with the issue at every forum, whether it is the process of Istanbul Peace or the Doha Forum.

Mr. Maas praised the Pakistanis’ contribution to restoring peace in Afghanistan and for hosting three million Afghan refugees.

The two foreign ministers previously held delegation-level talks on issues related to trade, energy, visa strategy and peace in Afghanistan.

Posted in Dawn on April 13, 2021

