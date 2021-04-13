Garo Paylan asks Erdogan for an apology for ethnic and religious insult – Public Radio of Armenia





Garo Paylan, an Armenian-born Turkish parliament member from the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP), criticized Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on social media for using the word gavur (infidel), Stockholm Center for Freedom reports. You use this expression of hatred knowing that there are citizens who have been victims of hate crimes fed the insult of the gavur for generations. Shame on you! Paylan said in a Twitter message. You use this expression of hatred, knowing that the waters of hatred nourished by the kfry of Gavur are the citizens who have suffered for generations.

Sorry! https://t.co/GMZ1TfsvYs – Garo Paylan – (@GaroPaylan) April 11, 2021 Stressing that Erdogan had engaged in hate speech, Paylanrequestif Erdogan apologized during his speech in parliament. As an Armenian who has been the subject of hate speech with the word gavur on several occasions, I want people to know that it is unacceptable for the president to use this word, he said. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan used discriminatory language to criticize the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) during a speech to the Union of International Democrats (UID) Women and Youth Committee. We are sorry to see that although the opposition has a Turkish identity, it uses the methods of the infidel to attack us. [the government] under the guise of criticism, he said. The word Erdogan used, gavur, which translates to infidel, is often used as a religious and ethnic insult against non-Muslims and non-Turks. It also hints at barbarism and opposition politicians have accused Erdogan of hate speech using the word. During the speech, Erdogan accused Western politicians of fueling Islamophobia. They [Europe] cannot accept Islam. They don’t want to see how far Turkish migrants have come since the 1960s, he said. According to Erdogan, Western politicians have targeted Muslims and in particular him in an attempt to cover up their own failures in their own domestic and foreign policies. He accused the Turkish opposition of being part of this insidious plot by expressing the views of Western politicians in his criticism of his government.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos