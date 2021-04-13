Where’s Donald Trump?





The existence of the former president is publicized mainly through press releases, but is anyone listening?

If the Internet kills you, do you still exist? This is a question that must play in the mind of former US President Donald Trump.

For most people, the answer to this question seems to be no, as Trump’s Google searches have dropped to the lowest levels since 2015.

Since losing the presidential election in November, Trump has taken to discrediting the results, calling them fraudulent. But it was the looting of Capitol Hill on January 6 this year that transformed much of the Big Tech giants who had unwittingly facilitated his rise to power against him.

Social media sites like Twitter and Facebook have shown force and banned Trump for life on their platforms, silencing a powerful voice on the American political right.

A plethora of other companies have ended up banning Trump as well, including YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok, Instagram, Reddit, and Pinterest. But also payment platforms like PayPal and Shopify with the aim of reducing Trump’s income.

Trump’s almost hermetic silence has revealed an uncomfortable truth about the power of Big Tech and its ability to muzzle and publicize voices on its sites.

In an example of the extent to which Facebook is prepared to ensure that Trump does not receive airtime, he recorded a video of giving him an interview at the end of March.

How does Trump communicate with the outside world?

Most-watched late-night show host Stephen Colbert, shortly after the November election, stopped saying or printing the names of former presidents in their entirety, but only voicing it that as a curse “T ****”.

Without much fanfare, the move was meant to rob Trump of the oxygen he gets from becoming such a famous name.

As a deposed monarch, Trump is now locked into his $ 160 million estate planning in Mar-a-Lago and planning his return to the political frontline and potential kingmaker in the Republican Party.

I just had a great meeting with President Trump! pic.twitter.com/jGyAnURAky

– Stephen Miller (@StephenM) April 5, 2021

His megaphone-like online presence has been reduced to a whimper. The former president now relies on press releases pulled into the inboxes of journalists he abused during his presidency.

In a recent interview with NewsMax, one of the most influential TV stations among conservative circles, Trump vowed that there is no shortage of Twitter and that press releases are the future.

“Frankly, they’re smarter than tweets, as the saying goes. They’re really a lot smarter. And the word is getting out,” he said, adding, “the tweet is causing you trouble. “

In an effort to stay relevant, the former president began sending out concise press releases resembling the language he would often use in his tweets. However, lacking access to Twitter and, by extension, communicating directly with voters, Trump is now at the mercy of his former enemy, reporters.

But even Trump realizes that the press releases drawn into the void are sticking plaster for his larger need for more attention and, by extension, power.

Rumors that he might be starting his own social media site have grown louder and louder. Trump’s pulling power among conservatives would undoubtedly generate the millions of followers needed to get him off the ground.

Trump would also face an obstacle that has consistently clouded his tenure as president, and that is his legendary ability to be distracted and lose focus or even get bored. A prospect that could plague a social media startup if it ever succeeds.

Even though Trump’s media presence has grown weak, the psychological hold he maintains over the Republican Party shows no sign of retreating.

As the 2022 midterm election draws closer, Republicans seek to garner the favors, money, and baptism needed from Trump to transport Tory voters.

As the general American public continues to grapple with the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic, the specter of Trump flickers on the political scene biding his time.

Source: TRT World







