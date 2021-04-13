CHINA Xi Jinping cuts down on Ant (and Jack Ma) group





China’s leading online microcredit company is forced to follow the same rules as traditional banks. Like its majority shareholder Alibaba, it must obey government directives. Authorities want the personal data of Ant’s 730 million users. The Chinese Communist Party is fighting the web giants.

Beijing (AsiaNews) – China’s central bank, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), is forcing the Ant Group to restructure under its supervision, PBOC vice-governor Pan Gongsheng said yesterday. The Ant Group is a leading provider of online payment and microcredit services. Alipay, its web application, has more than 730 million users. “Ant Group attaches great importance to the seriousness of the rectification,” the company said in a statement, and is ready to develop in the “national strategic context”. In doing so, it can contribute to the “dual circulation“Strategy promoted by President Xi Jinping, which combines greater self-sufficiency (especially in the technological field), higher domestic consumption and more foreign capital. Ant did not resist government directives aimed at drastically containing the power of the Chinese web giants. Alibaba, the e-commerce champion founded by billionaire Jack Ma, the majority shareholder of the Ant Group, also recently lined up after fined 18.2 billion yuan ($ 2.7 billion) for abusing its dominant position. Ant will become a financial holding company subject to the same regulatory regime as traditional lenders. So far, it has had a competitive advantage over the big banks, such as no obligation to maintain a minimum level of capital. To restructure, experts say Ant will need at least 200 billion yuan (US $ 30.5 billion) in registered capital, a transformation that will most likely reduce its profits and value. The central bank also wants Ant to share its greatest asset – the personal data of its users – with the authorities. The company founded by Jack Ma has long been in the crosshairs of the Chinese authorities. In November, the government blocked Ant entry on the stock market. The listing, the highest in history ($ 39.7 billion), was halted because its activities did not comply with new government rules on microfinance via web platforms. China wants to adopt a clearer legal framework to end monopoly practices in the technological field, and it is not the only one. In December 2020, the European Union presented a bill listing what digital companies can and cannot do, under penalty of heavy fines or having their activities suspended on its territory. In an open system like the EU’s, the web giants can negotiate; in China, they must obey the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). As Jiang Jinquan, director of the CPC Central Bureau of Political Research, noted in October, at the end of the 5th Party Plenum, the primary objective of the 14th five-year plan (2021-2025) is to increase the concentration of power in the hands of the CCP (i.e. General Secretary Xi Jinping). For Alibaba, Tencent and other from China major technological groups, the writing is on the wall: follow the party line or else.







