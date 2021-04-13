Prime Minister represents developing world at ECOSOC session





Prime Minister Imran Khan delivered an opening speech at the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) special high-level segment on financing for development (FfD) chaired by Pakistan this year.

Participants included the President of the United Nations General Assembly, the President of ECOSOC, Ambassador Muneer Akram and the United Nations Secretary General.

Prime Minister Khan’s speech focused on the impact of the novel coronavirus on developing countries and the possible actions that various international governmental organizations and developed countries can take to prevent developing countries from suffering the severe economic fallout.

Speaking of the pandemic, he said the country defeated the first two waves by disbursing an $ 8 billion relief fund for the people, and now the third wave is over the country. He warned the conference about the threat and consequences of nationalizing vaccines and using the vaccine to promote foreign policy adjectives. PM Khan was of the opinion that vaccine patents should be removed to make treatment public.

Read more: Pakistan to turn to IMF again for Covid-19 relief program, PM

The Prime Minister said last April that I had proposed a global initiative on debt relief. I am happy to say that the G20 debt suspension has been extended, its scope must be broadened to include all vulnerable countries, especially small island developing states, private creditors must participate in the debt relief and restructuring in January this year. .

Highlighting the 5-point agenda he presented to the UNCTAD meeting in January of this year, he said, I have proposed a five-point agenda for emergency financial assistance to developing countries, including debt relief and restructuring, the creation of SDRs (Special Drawing Rights), redistribution, greater concessional financing and the end of illicit financial flows from the developing world.

Prime Minister Khan stressed the need for debt suspension, relief and increased liquidity for developing countries. He said that, the IMF, World Bank and other developing banks now have sufficient capacity to expand concessional financing for developing countries, the next replenishment of the International Development Association (IDA) should be brought to $ 60 billion, due to support from developed countries. the IMF and the IMF’s decision to create $ 650 billion in new SDRs (Special Drawing Rights).

He underscored the need to raise funds saying they are needed by developing countries to recover from the Covid-induced recession and put them back on track to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also called on the UN to endorse the 14 FATI recommendations recently presented to stop the flow of trillions of dollars from developing countries to developed countries.

He applauded the recent US proposal for a comprehensive minimum corporate tax, in line with his own suggestions at the FATI session recently, to curb profit shifting and tax evasion. by large companies.

He also spoke about the moratorium on claims against developing countries in investment disputes, indirectly referring to the $ 5.8 billion penalties Pakistan faces for denying a mining lease to an Australian company.

Prime Minister Khan mentioned the importance of climate change and urged the international community to help developing countries achieve climate goals. He also urged the developed world to commit to disbursing the funds agreed to in the Paris Agreement. He mentioned the Pakistani billion tree drive and the incentive for the electric vehicle industry in the country.

Speaking at the event, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said: “ A huge effort at the highest political level is needed to reverse dangerous trends, prevent successive waves of infection, avoid a protracted global recession and get back on track to meet the 2030 targets. agenda.

Read more: Prime Minister Khan proposes 5-point agenda to end world poverty and hunger

UNGA President Mr. Volkan Bozkir also spoke at this ECOSOC event, in line with the Prime Minister’s points and called on world leaders to seize the opportunity of this crisis to s ‘effectively steer towards a more sustainable and resilient path, in order to demonstrate the strength and usefulness of the multilateral, and to build a world that we will proudly pass on to future generations.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos