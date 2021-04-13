Xi Jinping calls for modernization of vocational education system





Chinese President Xi Jinping called for efforts to accelerate the development of the modern vocational education system and train more high-quality technical professionals. Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in an instruction on improving the country’s vocational education. Vocational education has a bright future and great potential as China moves towards socialist modernization, Xi said. Xi stressed the need to reform training and education methods as well as management and support mechanisms related to vocational education. He called for the promotion of vocational education at the baccalaureate level and the establishment of a number of quality vocational education institutions and programs. Students learn auto repair under the instruction of a teacher at the Dingzhou Vocational Training Center in Shijiazhuang, north China’s Hebei Province, Dec. 5, 2018. / Xinhua Students learn auto repair under the instruction of a teacher at the Dingzhou Vocational Training Center in Shijiazhuang, north China’s Hebei Province, Dec. 5, 2018. / Xinhua Party committees and government departments at different levels are urged to further innovate relevant institutions and strengthen political support and investment to ensure that the quality of execution is promoted and the social status of technical professionals. is improving. In doing so, strong support of talents and skills can be provided for building a modern socialist China and realizing the Chinese dream of national rejuvenation, Xi said. The construction of the high-level technical vocational training system should focus on the country’s modernization and high-quality development, Premier Li Keqiang, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, said in another statement. instruction on vocational training. education. Aiming at the forefront of technological change and industrial modernization, further efforts are needed to promote integration between industry and education and cooperation between schools and businesses, and attract more young people to undergo training professional, Li said. A national conference on vocational education was held in Beijing from Monday to Tuesday, during which Xi and Li’s instructions were issued. Vice Premier Sun Chunlan, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, attended the conference. She called for an integrated vocational education system covering different levels, better salaries and promotion opportunities for qualified professionals. Source (s): Xinhua News Agency

