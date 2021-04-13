Arrest warrant for Maryam in land case not issued, court said – Newspaper





LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) told the Lahore High Court on Monday that no arrest warrant against PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz had been issued so far in connection with an investigation into the alleged illegal acquisition of land in Jati Umra.

Led by Judge Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar, a bench of two judges heard a request from Ms Nawaz for provisional provisional release which had been granted to her during the investigation. Ms. Nawaz was present in court with her legal team and other party leaders.

A special NAB prosecutor told the judiciary that the president of the office had not issued an arrest warrant against the applicant and that his custody was therefore not yet necessary.

In light of the prosecutors’ submission, the bench dismissed the petition and ordered the NAB to give the petitioner 10 days, in accordance with a Supreme Court ruling, to approach the court if her arrest warrant was issued.

NAB ordered to give him 10 days to seek bail on warrant

The Supreme Court ruled in the Ayaz Khan Niazis case in 2018 that the NAB, after issuing arrest warrants, should give a person 10 days to apply to court for release. provisional.

The LHC had granted pre-arrest bail to Ms Nawaz on March 24 when she was summoned by the NAB for March 26. However, the NAB canceled his appearance following the increase in coronavirus cases.

Speaking to the media, Ms Nawaz said the NAB was an institution of political engineering and [the bureau] acted on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan against his political opponents.

However, she said the unholy alliance of the Prime Minister and the NAB was weakening and no one was ready to believe them. She said the NAB wanted to stop her on the day of the long march of the oppositions.

She congratulated the people of Daska on the victory of the PML-N in a recent by-election and called the defeat of the PTI the start of change. She said the residents of Daska defeated the state apparatus in the by-ballot.

Ms Nawaz claimed that the PML-N had already won the by-ballot in February, but the PTI felt it appropriate to be embarrassed and exposed again in the new ballot.

She asked the Prime Minister if Jahangir Tareen Khan was not a sugar mafia when the former used to take advantage of the jet plane and the money lately.

Ms Nawaz said the PDM will remain intact with available members. She said PDM chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman would respond to the letter from PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

She also informed the media about her upcoming visit to Karachi to support PML-N candidate Miftah Ismail in the NA-249 by-election on April 29.

Posted in Dawn on April 13, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos