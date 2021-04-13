Jokowi revised the acceleration of the One Map policy





DRAWING. President Joko Widodo at the opening of the Hannover Messe 2021 digital edition

Journalist: Abdul Basith Bardan | Editor: I knew Laoli KONTAN.CO.ID -JAKARTA. President Joko Widodo revised Presidential Regulation 9/2016 on the acceleration of the single card policy (KSP). The revision changes the function of the KSP score card. The KSP results map serves as a benchmark for a number of aspects of land use. The KSP results map will become a benchmark for spatial development policies. In addition, the KSP results map will also be used as a benchmark for the integrated planning of land use dams. The adequacy of space use permits will also refer to the map. The land overlap issues will also refer to the KSP results map as a basis for determining this. Read also: Ministry of ATR / BPN: PP 18/2021 optimizing land use for the public interest The KSP map will also be used to improve thematic geospatial information (IGT) data for each sector. In addition, the regulation also changes the time of the work plan determined in the previous presidential regulation, namely from 2016 to 2019. Article 5 of the regulations forms the KSP acceleration team. The team that was formed involved more ministries and agencies than before. The minister responsible for the coordination of economic affairs will act as team leader. Meanwhile, there are 15 members of ministers and heads of institutions. Among others:

1. Minister of the Interior

2. Minister of Finance

3. Minister of the Environment and Forests

4. Minister of ATR / BPN

5. Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources

6. Minister of the UPPR

7. The Minister of Villages, Development of Underprivileged Areas and Transmigration

8. Minister of Agriculture

9. Minister of Industry

10. Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries

11. Minister of Communication and Information Technology

12. Secretary to the Cabinet

13. Chief of staff of the President

14. Head of the Geospatial Information Agency

15. Head of the National Aeronautics and Space Agency



Reporter: Abdul Basith Bardan

Publisher: did you know Laoli

