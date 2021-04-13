Politics
UK hits vaccine target; Boris Johnson warns of more deaths from virus
LONDON – Britain started offering coronavirus vaccines to anyone over 45 on Tuesday after meeting its goal of giving at least one dose to anyone over 50 by mid-April .
Despite the good news, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that the UK will inevitably see “more hospitalizations and deaths” as it emerges from the lockdown. Non-essential shops, hairdressers, gyms, restaurant patios and beer gardens reopened in England on Monday.
Days before the self-imposed deadline of April 15, the government said all members of its priority groups – over 50s, healthcare workers and people with serious health conditions – are were seen offered a blow, and about 95% of them had received one. More than 32 million people, more than 60% of the country’s adults, have received a first vaccine and nearly 15% of adults have received both doses.
Vaccine eligibility was extended to people aged 45 to 49 on Tuesday, at the start of the second phase of the vaccination campaign.
This decision came the day after the lifting of certain foreclosure rules that had been in place for more than three months. Relieved locals flocked to areas such as London’s nightlife district of Soho, where tables were crammed into narrow streets closed to traffic.
Politicians and scientists have tried to temper the euphoria at the return of certain freedoms by warning that the virus remains a major threat.
Britain has experienced the deadliest coronavirus outbreak in Europe, with more than 127,000 confirmed deaths. A combination of rapid vaccination and lockdown dramatically reduced its infection and death rates.
“Sure, the immunization program helped, but the bulk of the disease reduction work has been done by the lockdown,” Johnson said.
“So as we unblock it, the inevitable result will be that we will see more infection. Unfortunately, we will see more hospitalizations and deaths. People just have to understand this, ”he said.
Several of Britain’s neighbors, including France, have imposed new lockdown measures as cases of the virus skyrocket.
Chris Hopson, chief executive of the health services organization NHS Providers, agreed there were “good reasons to be cautious” on the trajectory of the UK pandemic.
“We have to be very careful in assuming that we are on a one-way, inexorable and inevitable path for everything to be fantastic and for us to get back to normal, because in fact we will need a new normal,” he said. Hopson said.
The pace of Britain’s vaccination campaign has slowed in recent weeks, with the number of first doses dropping sharply as the campaign focuses on administering second vaccines. The government aims to give everyone over 18 at least one dose by July 31.
Like many other countries, Britain is also receiving fewer doses than it had hoped for, in part due to India’s decision to stop exports of the Oxford-AstraZeneca covid-19 vaccine from its Serum Institute.
So far, the UK inoculation effort has used the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine and a vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech. Britain has also ordered 17 million doses of a vaccine made by US pharmaceutical company Moderna, with the first batches arriving earlier this month.
Doses of Moderna will mainly be given to younger people, following the British decision not to give the AstraZeneca vaccine to people under the age of 30 due to evidence confirming that it could be linked to rare blood clots.
Adam Finn, member of the UK Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization, said the vaccination campaign has so far meant “we are halfway up the hill”.
“We certainly have an important job to do in communicating the importance of the immunization program to young people,” Finn told Sky News. “They may be less afraid of this disease than the elderly, which is quite understandable, but I still think people can be helped to understand that the ultimate way out of this disaster is to strengthen the immunity of population.
Health officials are also concerned about newer variants that are more resistant to vaccines. They are calling on everyone living or working in two boroughs of south London to get tested after 44 cases of a strain first identified in South Africa were confirmed there.
