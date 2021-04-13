Will a full closure decision for the month of Ramadan be taken from today’s Cabinet meeting?

The remaining 24,000 in Turkey were carried out 301 hours 68 Kovid-19 test, 54,000,562 people tested positive, 243 people lost their lives. Health Minister Dr Fahrettin Koca made a statement following the meeting of the Coronavirus Scientific Committee held on the Bilkent campus of the Ministry of Health.

Minister Koca recalled that they have published a map showing the case situations province by province since the beginning of March. This map shows cases are on the rise everywhere. Our Kovid-19 risk map reveals that 80% of the population lives in very high risk cities. Right now, two major negative factors have joined forces against us, which is preventing us from going any faster. One of the factors is that we have grown tired over time in the tension of uncertainty, the other negative factor is the new variants of the virus. There are good reasons for fatigue, he says.

“It’s a fact that mutants with variants make it difficult”

Minister Koca, saying that the variant means the virus which differed according to the original form it appeared, It is a fact that the variants which have a high effect on the incidence increase and mutants, which are a more seriously modified form virus, make it difficult. Besides the rapid spread, these can also make the disease worse, he said.

“85% of new cases are due to transfer to UK”

Claiming to have detected a large number of mutant and variant viruses in recent weeks, Koca went on to say: 85% of new cases are caused by the UK mutation. This modified form of the virus spreads faster than the first coronavirus. This is the type of virus that is common in the world today. Apart from this, there are other variants detected. The South African variant was observed in 11 people in 285 provinces and the Brazilian variant in 9 people in 166 provinces. A small number of B.1.525 variants have also been identified with California-New York. The E484K mutation, which the World Health Organization recommends to follow closely because of its strong contagiousness, was found in 4 cases. “

“No dramatic increase, but developments are serious, data is a warning”

“Turkey is not a dramatic increase in the intensive care occupancy rate of the bed occupancy rate and 59 percent from 67.4 percent in general, but is progressing seriously, the data is cautious,” said Minister Husband, “Our health care to cover the uniform If our burden inevitably becomes heavy, we may need to arrange as we have done before, for example,” he said.

Stating that this information is the truth of daily life, Kovid-19 test labs and case charts, he stressed that the warning of this fact should be heeded.

Emphasizing that the effect of vaccination in combating Kovid-19 is visible, Koca said: While 69% of intensive care patients were over 65 in November, that rate has now fallen to 53%. The vaccination program is continuing, starting with the groups determined. We are among the most vaccinated countries. In the near future, we will achieve community immunity both by offering a diversity of vaccines through procurement and through local vaccine production.

“Turkey is the 6th country in the world Best author of vaccines”

Stating that over 18 million doses of vaccine have been manufactured so far, Koca said: The number of our citizens who received the second dose of vaccine has reached 7.5 million. In light of this information, whether “Turkey vaccine” says successfully or “fails”, is there an indisputable fact: Turkey is the 6th country in the world where most vaccines “have shared their knowledge.

Will there be a full closure decision for the month of Ramadan?

Minister Koca said: With the start of Ramadan, what kinds of measures can be taken and what could be our suggestions, a full general preparation has been made and a suggestion has been made. There is a cabinet meeting chaired by our president. We will present these global alternative suggestions. In this context, Mr. President, they announce the decisions they deem appropriate, he said. Now all eyes are on the statement President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will make after the Cabinet meeting where the recommendations of the scientific committee will be discussed. The critical meeting will take place at 3:00 p.m. in Betepe under the chairmanship of President Erdoan.

Following statements by Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca, the Cabinet meeting, where the recommendations of the scientific committee on the coronavirus will be discussed, will be held today under the chairmanship of President Recep Tayyip Erdoan.

The main items on the agenda include the review of the duration and scope of the curfew, including the feast of Ramadan, the interruption of face-to-face teaching except for 8th and 12th grades in the provinces at high risk, and the gradual resumption of overtime.

13 essential points to cover during the cabinet meeting

Here are the precautions that have been announced to be discussed in the scientific committee and then in the Council of Ministers today: 1- Complete closure. 2- or ban on travel to Turkey in the red provinces. 3- An evaluation will be made on the provinces where face-to-face training continues. 4- Mass measures iftar and sahur will be implemented during the month of Ramadan. 5- The flexible working model is also back on the agenda in the public sector. 6- Encourage the private sector to work remotely. 7- The travel ban will also be on the agenda. 8- Modification of the restriction hours. 9- Cafes and restaurants are closed during Ramadan. 10- The continuation of the weekend bans. 11- Implementation of measures implemented last year in mosques for tarawih prayers during Ramadan. 12- Limitation of squares and crowded streets. 13- Travel ban on public holidays.

Travel ban to high-risk provinces is on the table

In addition, it is stated that new procurement and enforcement methods to increase the vaccination rate and measures such as travel bans to high-risk provinces, especially Istanbul, could be included in the agenda. The decisions to be taken will be announced by Erdogan after the Cabinet meeting.

Cabinet decision on complete closure during Ramadan

The Scientific Committee made an inclusive general preparation and a suggestion, especially with the start of Ramadan, on the steps that could be taken and what our suggestions could be. There is a cabinet meeting chaired by our president. We will present these global alternative suggestions.

In this context, Mr President, they announce the decisions taken, although they deem it appropriate. We are living in a new peak period of increased mutants and contagiousness. We are talking about a peak with increased contagion. We must enter a period which reduces close contact and mobility.

Ramadan is a very important time in terms of measurements. (What did the scientific committee suggest for complete closure?) Said our chairman; He had rested during Ramadan and said to follow the precautions. Our scientific committee also proposed its alternative approach in terms of suggestions. I will also present them to Cabinet.