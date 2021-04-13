Want PM Modi to discuss something during Mann Ki Baat? Here’s how to present a topic





Each month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a virtual discussion on a multitude of topics, from recent socio-cultural developments to the work and efforts of citizens. Broadcast by radio, the program eschews conventional political topics – a fact Modi said earlier was deliberate. And as each episode draws closer, listeners clarify matters of concern to them through letters, online comments, phone calls, and more. “When ‘Mann Ki Baat’ started, I had firmly decided that it wouldn’t carry anything political, or praise for the government, or for Modi for that matter anywhere. The biggest bulwark to secure membership at my resolution was you, “the Prime Minister had said some time ago when addressing the 50th episode of the show. With that in mind, if you have a topic that you want the Prime Minister to outline, the process is fairly straightforward. You can call 1-800-11-7800 to send their thoughts or log in to the mygov.in portal. People can leave comments on the portal or create an account and login to participate. With the next episode scheduled to air on April 25, the last participation date is April 22.

