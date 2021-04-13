China sends record number of fighter jets to Taiwan air defense zone

Taiwan on Tuesday accused China of sending a record 25 fighter jets to its air defense identification zone, in what analysts describe as a clear message to Washington from Beijing.

The planes flown on Monday included 18 fighter jets, four bombers, two anti-submarine planes and a surveillance plane, Taiwanese officials said. Taiwan issued radio warnings, jammed fighter jets and monitored planes with anti-aircraft missile systems, they said.

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry began to regularly report details of incursions into its airspace identification zone in September. Since then, he has reported that Chinese People’s Liberation Army planes violated his airspace almost daily.

An air defense identification area is a self-declared area of ​​airspace surrounding a country or territory in which it will seek to identify foreign military aircraft. Although zones have no basis in international law, violation of another zone of territory is considered an act of aggression.

The thefts came a day after Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued a stern warning to Beijing about what he saw as an increasingly aggressive military posture towards Taiwan. Blinken told NBC’s “Meet the Press” channel that the United States has a serious commitment that Taiwan can defend itself.

It would be a big mistake for anyone to try to change the existing status quo by force, he added.

China views Taiwan, which separated from the mainland after the Chinese civil war and ruled for itself for more than half a century, as an inseparable part of its sovereign territory. Chinese President Xi Jinping has said he will bring the island under mainland control, by force if necessary.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian responded to Blinkens’ comments at the ministry’s regular press conference on Tuesday, urging the United States to refrain from playing with fire on the Taiwan issue. .

On Friday, the State Department released new guidelines for government officials on interactions with their Taiwanese counterparts. The guidelines were intended to encourage the US government’s engagement with Taiwan, according to a statement.

Zhang Baohui, a professor at Hong Kongs Lingnan University, said the new US guidelines were a major concern for Beijing.

My own opinion is that Beijing has been very concerned about recent efforts by the United States … fearing that this might further motivate Taiwan towards greater independence, he said.

Tensions across the Taiwan Strait, which reached new heights under the Trump administration, have not abated since the start of Joe Bidens’ presidency.

Earlier this month, the Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning sailed along Taiwan’s east coast in what the Chinese navy said would become regular exercises to protect national sovereignty, security and the interests of the development, Reuters reported. The US Navy for its part posted an image from his USS Mustin closely observing the Liaoning group.

In March, Admiral John Aquilino, who was hired to lead the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, told a Senate hearing that he believed Taiwan was China’s number one priority in terms of goals. military.

Jean-Pierre Cabestan, a full professor of political science at Hong Kong Baptist University, said that while the Beijing air maneuvers tested the US military and [its] commitment to the security of the Taiwans, recent suggestions by the US Navy of an imminent escalation into war were unlikely.

But it is in China’s interest that the risks of war increase and are seen by both Taiwan and the international community as increasing, he said. Their goal is to reach and affect the morale of the Taiwanese, their will to fight and resist, and to make them understand that in the long run, there is no other option but reunification.