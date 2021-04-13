Foreign Minister S Jaishankar meets French Foreign Minister Le Drian | India News







Information about the meeting was shared via the Twitter handle of Arindam Bagchi, official spokesperson for India’s Ministry of External Affairs.

During his visit, the French Foreign Minister will also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Diplomatic sources said that the Indo-Pacific will be at the center of discussions between the two ministers and that Drian is expected to announce that France will join the Indo-Pacific Oceans initiative launched by Prime Minister Modi.

Sources further said that France will push for the EU’s Indo-Pacific strategy during the negotiations.

India and France will discuss successful joint initiatives, including the new trilateral with Australia. The trilateral panel is also part of the Raisina dialogue.

The La Pérouse multilateral maritime exercise involving the navies of India, France, Japan and the United States ended last week. The bilateral Varuna exercise involving a French aircraft carrier will be held in two weeks.

According to diplomatic sources, another priority during the talks will be to take advantage of the exceptional bilateral relationship to address key challenges of 2021 such as the defense of multilateralism (with India at the UNSC), universal access to vaccines and the strengthening global climate action.

Sources said the French minister will address the climate issue during his meeting with Prime Minister Modi and Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar.

They said the visiting minister will also advance civilian nuclear cooperation and is expected to make announcements on new joint initiatives during his visit to the ISRO center in Bengaluru and start a dialogue on emerging security challenges. in the space.

The French minister and Jaishankar are likely to discuss key regional and international issues, including Myanmar, Iran and the peace process in Afghanistan.

The French Foreign Minister’s visit comes at a time when the second wave of Covid-19 is at its peak. The sources said the visit reflected how the leaders of France and India stand together during these difficult times.







