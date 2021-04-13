Industry 4.0 will position Indonesia among the top 10 economies: Minister





Jakarta (ANTARA) – The government is optimistic about implementing Industry 4.0 for Indonesia to rank among the top 10 economies by 2030, as shown in the Making Indonesia 4.0 roadmap. “As President Joko Widodo said at the opening of the Hannover Messe 2021 digital edition, the development of Industry 4.0 would place Indonesia among the world’s top 10 economies in 2030,” the minister said on Tuesday. of Industry Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita in a statement. Kartasasmita believes that the Making Indonesia 4.0 roadmap is a strategic initiative and a national program to revitalize the manufacturing sector through the application of Industry 4.0 technology. This decision should strengthen the efficiency and quality of industrial production in order to strengthen its competitiveness on the world market. “This means that digital transformation is crucial, especially to be able to support and facilitate public activities in the midst of the pandemic, including in the industrial sector,” Kartasasmita noted. It will further boost the performance of the industry to accelerate the national economic recovery and improve the welfare of the people. “In accordance with the president’s directives, with the implementation of Industry 4.0, we will materialize Golden Indonesia’s vision in 2045 or a century after Indonesia’s independence,” he said, adding that the industry contributes the most to the national gross domestic product (GDP). By 2025, the sector is expected to contribute US $ 133 billion to GDP. With a population of 185 million people with Internet access, the fourth in the world, Indonesia is the fastest player in the digital economy and Industry 4.0 in Southeast Asia. “In addition, Indonesia currently has 2193 startups, the fifth in the world. Of these startups, five are unicorn startups and one is a decacorn startup. This is part of our strength towards industry 4.0 based on research. and innovation, ”he noted. The Minister believes that the Hannover Messe 2021 digital edition would encourage technology transfer through Indonesia’s participation to promote its domestic industry and connectivity to the global supply chain. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel jointly opened the Hannover Messe 2021 digital edition virtually on Monday evening (April 12). The world’s largest industrial technology exhibition will be held April 12-16, with Indonesia as the official partner country.



Related News: Indonesia Feels Pride in Being a Partner Country at Hannover Messe Related News: Government Prepares Roadmap for Making Indonesia 4.0: President To close

MODIFIED BY INE

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos