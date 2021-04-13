Boris Johnson warns to expect more Covid deaths as we ‘wander’





Boris Johnson has warned that more people will die from Covid as lockdown restrictions are lifted. It comes after a vaccine expert warned there could be another 50.00 death in the third wave of Covid in the UK this year. And it comes as the latest figures from Public Health England show infections are now on the rise in 10% of the country. The Office for National Statistics says more than 150,000 people in England and Wales have now died with Covid on their death certificates. Prime Minister Boris Johnson told reporters in Downing Street: It’s great that we’ve been able to meet the goal of getting everyone in one to nine (priority) groups vaccinated before the deadline, on a somewhat timeline. more advanced in fact, 32 million people have now received their first dose, which is great. Now we go to group 45-49, they are asked to come forward. But he warned that while the number of infections, hospitalizations and deaths are on the decline, the reduction was not achieved by the vaccination program but rather by the lockdown. Of course, the vaccination program helped, but the bulk of the disease reduction work has been done through the lockdown, he said. So, as we unblock, the result will inevitably be that we will see more infection, unfortunately we will see more hospitalizations and deaths. People just need to understand this. Mr Johnson again insisted that at the moment I see no reason for us to change the roadmap, to deviate from the goals we had set for ourselves, but he urged people to be careful. The next benchmarks on England’s roadmap out of lockdown are expected on May 17 and June 21. He added: But it’s very, very important that if we’re going to get there the way we all want people to continue to be careful and continue to exercise restraint and do the basic things to stop the spread of the virus. wash hands, give people plenty of space, do things in the fresh air. Boris Johnson insisted he remained very confident about vaccine supplies. The Prime Minister told reporters in Downing Street: This was always going to be second dose month and people would have to show up for their second doses and those called in the 45 to 49 age group should show up and get theirs.







