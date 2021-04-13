



A new opinion poll in Turkey has confirmed that the majority of Turks do not believe Turkey is in danger of a coup, given recent discussions on the so-called “Montreux Declaration” by Retired officers April 3 of this year. The Istanbul Economic Research Institute conducted a survey between April 5 and 7, among 1,515 people in 12 states participated.

The results of the survey confirmed that 74% do not believe that Turkey is threatened with a coup, while 23% responded that Turkey faces this threat (coup). On the night of April 3, 104 retired Turkish naval admirals made a statement calling for an end to the debate on the Montreux accords, but senior officials quickly accused them of threatening a coup. Implied state. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused the opposition’s biggest CHP of the death of overpowering retired officers.

Turkish authorities arrested ten signatories of the statement under one of Ankara’s prosecutors opened an eight-day investigation. “The debate around the Montreux Convention in the context of the conversation on the Istanbul Canal and the possibility of abolishing international treaties is worrying,” the admirals told retired officers who said the armed forces Turks respected the fixed values ​​of the constitution and of the “Modern Way” that Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the republic, borrowed: “For these reasons, we condemn and we oppose with all our presence. modern way. “Painted by Ataturk.” Government officials vigorously responded to die Show, in their view dying was an implicit threat of a coup. On April 5, 96 former lawmakers issued a joint statement in support of retired admirals. On the other hand, the Turkish opposition has confirmed that the Turkish government and its president Recep Tayyip Erdogan are trying to die on the streets to be fooled by the risk of a coup and to distract from the economic problems plaguing the country. country.

