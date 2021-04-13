Protests Continue Across Pakistan After TLP Leader Arrested | Imran Khan News





Protesters hold rallies for the second day in a row after the arrest of far-right Muslim leader Saad Rizvi.

Islamabad, Pakistan Protests continued for the second day across Pakistan against the arrest of a far-right Muslim leader who heads a party known for staging mass protests over the issue of alleged blasphemy.

Protesters blocked roads in several major Pakistani cities on Tuesday, including the country’s largest city Karachi, the city of Lahore in the east and Rawalpindi.

The scale of the protests had shrunk from the day before, when they were sparked by the arrest of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Saad Rizvi in ​​Lahore on unspecified charges.

Authorities shut down major intercity highways in central Punjab and elsewhere on Monday as protesters took to the streets to protest Rizvis’ arrest.

Clashes between police and protesters were reported in Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad and several other small towns. Police fired tear gas and water cannons in an attempt to disperse the protesters, who retaliated in some locations by throwing stones.

Local media, citing local officials, reported that at least two people were killed on the night of the violence, but Al Jazeera was unable to independently verify the death toll. Injuries to protesters and police were also reported in several towns.

Most of the highways had reopened on Tuesday, although limited road closures continue to affect the capital Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore and Karachi.

The TLP has organized several large-scale protests on the issue of perceived blasphemy, a sensitive topic in Pakistan that can arouse widespread anger and can sometimes lead to violence.

Since 1990, at least 78 people have been murdered in connection with allegations of blasphemy, according to an Al Jazeera tally.

The latest incident took place on March 24, when a religious scholar from the minority Shia community was put to death in the central city of Jhang after being charged with blasphemy.

In November, the TLP called off a sit-in protest that had blocked a major highway in the capital Islamabad over the issue of President Macron’s remarks that had been deemed Islamophobic.

At the time, the Pakistani government signed an agreement with the party in which it promised to consider expelling the French ambassador, banning all French products from Pakistan and guaranteeing an amnesty for all protesters in the country. TLP arrested during these protests.

In February, after no progress was reported on the previous deal, the government signed an extension with the TLP, promising to bring all party demands to parliament by April 20.

Rizvis’s arrest appears to have taken place to prevent threats of protests if the government refuses to expel the French ambassador before the April 20 deadline.

Saad Rizvi is the son of Muslim leader Khadim Hussain Rizvi, the founder of TLP, who was known for his fiery speeches on the issue of blasphemy.

Since 2011, the elder Rizvi had toured the country, garnering support from most members of the Sunni Barelvi sect on the issue of blasphemy.

Asad Hashim is Al Jazeeras’ digital correspondent in Pakistan. He tweets @AsadHashim.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos