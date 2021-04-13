China asks citizens to watch for historical “harmful” comments online Quartz





China is preparing to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party in July, with the country holding various propaganda events to showcase its achievements to citizens. Now the Parties are calling for help to make sure the comments online don’t stray from the official side of her story. The Chinese Cyberspace Administration, the country’s main Internet regulator, issued an opinion (link in Chinese) last Friday (April 9) to encourage ordinary citizens to report damaging online comments containing historic nihilism. It’s a term frequently highlighted by the Party and in the Chinese state media as something that must be rooted out to maintain the stability of the Chinese leadership. For a while, some ulterior motives have been spreading misguided historical nihilist comments online under the guise of recovering the truth and reflecting on history, distorting, slandering and maliciously denying the history of the Party, the ‘State and military in an attempt to confuse people and confuse their minds, he said, referring to Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s remarks to guard against historical nihilism. The regulator said it had created a section on its website 12377.cn for people to help it monitor online comments related to the story. The website and affiliated 12377 hotline are among regulators’ approaches to encourage the public to report comments online that are considered harmful or illegal, including those that infringe state sovereignty or divulge corporate secrets. State. Overall, the website offers eight categories of information for citizens to choose from, ranging from politics to pornography, in addition to the newly opened section on historical nihilism. The listed regulator remarks that attack the ideology, leadership and policies of the Party, distort the history of the Party, the People’s Republic of China, the policy of openness and reform, and the development of socialism, as well as deny the excellent culture traditional Chinese, revolutionary culture, and advanced socialist culture as among the types of historical comments that can be reported. It is not known what punishments would be imposed on those deemed to have made such remarks, the punishments for speech crimes can be carried out under various laws and vary widely. In general, the Party sees any description of historical events that challenges the idea that It’s inevitable(link in Chinese) for China to be a socialist country as historical nihilist thoughts. The reassessments of the rule and legacy of revolutionary leader Mao Zedong, who presided over the upheaval of the Great Leap Forward and Cultural Revolution famine, are seen as a particularly dangerous form of historical nihilism. The CAC’s opinion marks a new effort by the government to enlist the help of ordinary internet users, patriotic censors, to erase content it does not promote, including over the past. A new law also implemented this year makes defamation of historical heroes a crime. Whereas in the past the Party has cultivated paid Internet armies and forcing tech companies to use a mix of employee and automation for censorship, it increasingly relies on regular users to shape online discourse by encouraging them to join smear campaigns against activists and dissidents. More recently, patriotic netizens contributed to a consumer boycott of foreign companies that have issued public positions on Xinjiang, where China is accused of massive human rights violations against the Uyghur ethnic minority. Yet as the Protocol journal this week documented in its review of a sexist campaign to troll researcher Vicky Xu, who co-authored reports on Chinese factory use of Uyghur forced labor for the Australian Institute for Strategic Policy, even seemingly spontaneous waves of abuse are encouraged by state-linked online accounts. The government is also making efforts to enlist members of society to relate to each other beyond mainland China, setting up a hotline to report violations of Hong’s National Security Law. Kong. The line has thousands of calls within hours of launch, police said, without specifying what types of calls or tips were received.

