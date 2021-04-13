Boris Johnson’s viral video lying in Parliament nears 10 million views

A video debunking many of the spurious claims Boris Johnson made in Parliament has been viewed nearly 10 million times.

In August last year, lawyer and filmmaker Peter Stefanovic compiled and uploaded a two-minute video in which he verified several claims made by Boris Johnson since becoming Prime Minister.

These include the government’s track record on emissions reductions, economic growth, nursing scholarships, hospital parking, NHS spending, the Covid-19 tracking and tracing app, and poverty in the UK.

Just over six months later, the video was widely shared and Mr Stefanovic said he believes it will reach 10 million views today.

In the first example, we can see the Prime Minister speaking at the end of 2019 or the beginning of 2020 when Sajid Javid was still chancellor.

Mr Johnson says: We have reduced CO2 emissions in this country by 42% since 2010 to 1990 levels – an amazing achievement.

Mr. Stefanovic then replies: Well, it would be if it were true, but it’s just another lie. CO2 emissions decreased by 39% between 1990 and 2018. Not from 2010.

It is not known where Mr Johnsons’ figures come from, but Mr Stefanovic is right according to own governments official figures.

The economy under this Conservative government grew 73%, Mr Johnson tells the House of Commons in the next clip.

This is also wrong. As Mr. Stefanovic points out, the official records do not support Mr. Johnsons’ surprisingly enough claim.

The economy has grown at about this level since 1990 according to the ONS, during which there were Conservative and Labor governments and the Lib-Democrat-Conservative coalition government.

Under Conservative governments since 2010, the UK’s GDP has grown by around 20%.

The Prime Minister’s other claims about nursing scholarships, the NHS, tracking and tracing and poverty levels are also patently false.

Nurses scholarship

We restored the nurses’ scholarship, Mr Johnson says in a clip. This is not the case. The government introduced a small grant, which still leaves nurses with huge debts. Their training was completely free until 2017.

Hospital parking

There will be free parking at the hospital for anyone attending a hospital, Mr Johnson says.

That plan was scrapped by Mr Johnson, apparently at the behest of Health Secretary Matt Hancocks.

Poverty

Both absolute and relative poverty have declined under this government, and there are 400,000 fewer families living in poverty today than there were in 2010.

This June 2020 claim sparked outrage at the time.

According to official registers the number of people living in relative poverty in the UK increased from 13.6 million in 2009-10 to 14.5 million in 2018-19.

But absolute poverty fell over the same period by 100,000 to 12.9 million.

Monitoring and follow-up of the application.

The application would be the icing on the cake. If we can make it work, that would be a good thing. But there aren’t any in the world, Mr Johnson told Parliament.

But at the time, Germany had one that had already recorded over 12 million downloads, while France, Australia, Singapore and Latvia were among the other countries that had launched an app.

NHS

You all know the government is engaged in record investments in the NHS, 34 billion.

According to the Institute for Fiscal Studies, once you factor in inflation, the investment is close to $ 23.5 billion.

My videos get a pretty amazing reaction, said Mr Stefanovic The independent.

My main reason for doing this was that I personally felt, and I’m sure many others do too, that we have reached a point where the reputation of our political institutions is simply undermined by abject inability. prime ministers to tell the truth. There is no other way to tell.

What we have witnessed here – my film is just a small snapshot of it – is a pattern of behavior that has crossed the line of absolute fantasy.

We have the ministerial code, and the prime minister is the ultimate arbiter, and the code emphasizes the importance of ministers giving accurate and truthful information to Parliament.

If you take the ministerial code in combination with Erskine-May – the bible of parliamentary procedure – and you are very generous to the prime minister and say these statements were made inadvertently, then Erskine-May is saying that the record must be corrected. But that did not happen.

So we have a situation where we have one misrepresentation after another, and we’ve gone into the realm of complete fantasy with what’s being said in Parliament, but it’s in the public domain.

Since he has not been called upon or held to account within the framework of the parliamentary processes that exist, then these lies and false statements remain in Hansard – the parliamentary record – and that cannot be right, no is this not?

The Prime Minister should be brought back to the Commons every time he makes one of these false statements, it must be emphasized, he should be asked to apologize and the parliamentary record should be corrected.

Mr Stefanovic added: I, like him, am held responsible for every lie and lie he has committed since he became Prime Minister – carefully checked of course.

The independent contacted No 10 for comment.