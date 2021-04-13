Turkish bank calls for immunity from US prosecution for circumvention of sanctions against Iran





A lawyer for Turkey’s second-largest state-owned bank, Halkbank, told a US appeals court on Monday that the bank was immune from US prosecution and that an indictment accusing it of help Iran avoid the sanctions imposed by the United States should be lifted. In arguments before a New York City appeals court in Manhattan, an attorney representing Halkbank Simon Latcovich said the US government had no basis to claim criminal jurisdiction over the bank and that the bank was synonymous with Turkey in the immunity purposes. Turkish state-owned lender has pleaded not guilty to bank fraud, money laundering and conspiracy for its alleged use of fund managers and shell companies in Iran, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates to evade sanctions American. The affair, which has been going on for years, has deeply affected relations between the United States and Turkey. In 2017, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan dismissed the trial of a Turkish bank executive in a US court for evading Washington sanctions against Iran, saying US courts could not try Turkey. American courts will never be able to try my country, Erdogan told members of his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in December 2017. Weeks later, Ankara criticized a US court ruling that condemned a Turkish banker as unjust and unhappy, saying the trial amounted to unprecedented interference in Turkey’s internal affairs. It is an unfair and unfortunate development that Halkbank Deputy Managing Director Mehmet Hakan Atilla has been found guilty, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement in January 2018. In October 2019, U.S. prosecutors filed criminal charges against the bank over charges of participating in a multibillion-dollar scheme to evade Washington’s economic sanctions against Iran. They claimed that Halkbank used a network of shell companies to allow Iran to spend revenues from its gas and oil sales in international markets between 2012 and 2016. In response, the Turkish bank criticized the United States for using Iran-related sanctions for its standoff with Turkey in war-torn Syria. These were filed as part of the sanctions introduced against our country by the US government in response to Operation Peace Spring, the bank said of the military operation at the time. He called the decision an unprecedented legal overrun, saying the lender had no branches or employees in the United States and was outside the jurisdiction of the United States Department of Justice. While the legal issue has affected relations between Turkey and the United States, it has brought Tehran and Ankara closer together through deeper cooperation. The two sides agreed to step up economic cooperation and increase their annual trade to $ 30 billion. Ankara also denounced the unilateral US sanctions against Tehran, saying it was determined to strengthen trade with the Islamic Republic.

