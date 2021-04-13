Sindh appalled by CCI’s decision





KARACHI:

The ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and other major Sindh parties on Monday expressed dismay at the Common Interests Council’s decision to approve the controversial 2017 census results.

After three years of controversy and differences of opinion, the case was taken to the ICC – a constitutional forum that resolves issues between the federation and the provinces – last week. The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, failed to reach consensus, however.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, for example, called the 2017 census “big manipulation”. He argued that the population of Sindh and its capital, Karachi, was considered significantly small. However, despite reservations from the PPP-led government of Sindh and other political parties raising objections, the Pakistan-led federal government Tehreek-e-Insaf and the ICC approved the 2017 census.

Federal Minister Asad Umar announced on Monday that a new census would be taken by the end of this year.

“Not only Sindh, but other provincial governments have expressed reservations about the census. CM Sindh submitted a dissenting note at the meeting. The government of Sindh, in accordance with Article 154 (7) of the Constitution, will take the matter to Parliament “. [sic] Sindh government spokesman Murtaza Wahab wrote on his official Twitter account shortly after the federal minister’s announcement.

In Sindh, it was not only the PPP but also the Muttahida Qaumi-Pakistan Movement, which forms the coalition government of the PTI in the Center, the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan and the Pak Sarzameen Party also called for in the 2017 census. to be updated. They all claimed that the population of the metropolis in particular had been poorly enumerated.

<< Following cries from political parties and the Sindh government, the Center agreed that five percent [of the] census blocks would be verified, but that never happened either, "said Sindh CM spokesperson." The exclusion of all migrants and illegal residents of Sindh [is] will result in a reduction of 50 billion rupees per year from the divisible federal pool in Sindh's share, ”said PPP Senator Taj Haider, who heads his party's census and election unit.

Meanwhile, the MQM-P, which once challenged the census results in court, has also expressed reservations about approving the 2017 census. But the party welcomed the federal government’s decision to hold a new census by the end of 2021. “We do not approve of the federal government’s decision to approve the census results. It was the MQM-P, which protested against the fakes, ”said MQM-P loyalist Faisal Subzwari, speaking on behalf of his party. “

[However] it’s good that the government has given a new date for a new census, “he added. Mocking the MQM-P’s position, JI’s Naeeumur Rehman dismissed the MQM-P’s objections as drama . ” On the one hand, they reject the 2017 census. Results, on the other hand, they welcome the government’s decision, ”he said, adding that Karachi is a city of 30 million inhabitants but has was listed as one of the 16 million inhabitants of 2017.

The city has been a victim of injustice over the past 70 years, he said. The JI chief added that this would not change until its population was accurately compiled. Likewise, PSP chief Mustafa Kamal also accused the PTI of “stabbing Karachi residents in the back” by approving a census which showed an “incorrect” population count. “We will continue our protest at each forum against the decision,” he noted.

Zaman from PTI welcomes CCI’s decision

Pakistan Provincial Assembly member Tehreek-e-Insaf Khurram Sher Zaman said in a statement on Monday that the Common Interest Council’s decision on the population census was welcome. The government of Sindh failed before the fair population census, which proved that the Pakistan People’s Party had deceived the citizens with a bad census, he said, adding that every action of the Sindh government led by the PPP was motivated by her personal interests. However, he added, Karachi’s reservations about the census were sincere.

