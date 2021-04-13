BRI China | Is the Belt and Road Initiative causing a debt crisis in China?

Representative image | Photo credit: iStock Images

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced China to rethink the Belt and Road Initiative, the ambitious plan to connect large parts of the global economy through infrastructure development and lending. Chinese banks, the foundation of what President Xi Jinping has called “the project of the century,” are overworked and facing the problem of loans defaulted on time. As a result, China is quietly scaling back the project, especially in emerging African markets. Does this mean the sun is about to set on the BRI? Not so fast.

The BRI is the world’s largest infrastructure project and has come up with big promises to spend $ 1 trillion to expand transportation – roads, railways and the like – and telecommunications in emerging markets. Chinese public and private companies are key to funding all of this. Chinese companies have been busy building and upgrading infrastructure across the African continent, and Chinese banks have provided several types of loans.

Yet even before the pandemic hit the global economy, Chinese loans for BRI projects were in decline. In 2020, he fell off a cliff. The Financial Times reported that the two largest state-owned development banks, the China Development Bank and the Export-Import Bank of China, have had to redirect BIS funding to domestic projects.

Several African countries are struggling to repay their debt to Chinese lenders. Zambia was the first to default in 2020. It finally struck a deal in October to defer repayments to the Development Bank of China. Other cracks appear. Kenya has just announced that it will end its contract with the Chinese company Africa Star Railway Operation Company (Afristar). The company was incorporated in 2017 under the BRI and was supposed to operate in passenger and freight transport operations for 10 years. Kenya should have owed Afristar $ 380 million in operating and maintenance costs.

The problem of debt repayment is leading to a new wave of public-private partnerships (PPP). From Mozambique to Uganda, Beijing is encouraging Chinese companies to create new PPPs that will ease the debt burden of African countries by giving Chinese companies a share of profits from revenues such as road tolls. The push for more PPPs is a clear sign of the severity of the debt crisis for BIS projects.

Meanwhile, there has been a flood of warnings from US diplomats and think tanks. Jonathan Hillman, senior researcher at Washington-based think tank CSIS, told the Financial Times that the recalibration of the BIS “is part of educating China as a rising power. It took a flawed model that seemed to work at home, building large infrastructure projects, and tried to apply it overseas. “

Some institutions have an even more critical view of the BIS. the Council for External Relations recently concluded that the BIS undermines global macroeconomic stability and increases the likelihood of a lasting debt crisis in emerging markets. This is made worse by the fact that America does not initiate its own grand schemes across the world to counter those of China. The BRI not only grants unfair privileges to Chinese companies, but the infrastructure projects Beijing exports are fueled by hydrocarbons, adding to the challenges of tackling global climate change. Essentially, the BIS is forcing many countries to take China’s aggressive and environmentally insensitive approach to statebuilding.

Yet the recent slowdown in BIS spending suggests that even as China faces economic crises at home and a sluggish global economy, the BIS’s foundations remain strong. More PPP and other creative solutions for debt repayment, such as comprehensive feasibility plans that require additional collateral and a greater focus on reliable growth sectors, ensure that China will remain a dominant force in Africa. , even if the projects encounter short and medium term delays. . In fact, the current economic climate is an ideal opportunity for China to test its long-term plans for the BIS and consider ways to reform the main challenge – debt sustainability.

Many analysts believe China has used debt recklessly to fund its BIS targets. Not only are countries like Zambia and Djibouti (among many others) struggling to repay their loans, but China’s opaque lending practices are now under the microscope. The question is whether criticism and public attention to how the BIS is funded will reduce China’s questionable practices and thus usher in a new approach to debt sustainability.

We do not know. But one thing is certain: the curtain on China’s approach to debt has been lifted and the scene behind it is anything but lasting. Nonetheless, the slowdown in funding for BRI’s African projects shows that Beijing understands the need for change – even in the short term – to ensure the long-term health of its large project.

Times are tough right now, but the BIS is far from being a dead duck – if not dying. The Chinese are used to taking a long-term view. The decisions and reforms put in place over the next few months will have huge implications for China’s big plans. Once the dust of the pandemic settles, the BRI could well deserve its “project of the century” label.

Joseph Dana is a guest contributor. The opinions expressed are personal.