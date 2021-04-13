Remittances climb 26% to $ 21.5 billion in 9MFY21 – Journal





Inflows exceed $ 2 billion for 10th consecutive month Prime Minister recognizes overseas Pakistanis’ contribution to homeland

KARACHI: Remittances sent from overseas Pakistanis jumped 26%, or $ 4.5 billion, year-on-year to $ 21.468 billion in the first nine months (July-March) of this exercise despite the challenges of Covid.

On a monthly basis, remittances increased 43% to $ 2.7 billion in March. It was the 10th consecutive month that inflows from overseas Pakistanis exceeded the $ 2 billion mark. Speaking to social media platform Twitter, Prime Minister Imran Khan acknowledged the contribution of Pakistanis working abroad and said: The love and commitment of Pakistanis overseas to Pakistan is without previous. You’ve sent over $ 2 billion for 10 consecutive months despite Covid, breaking all records. Your remittances reached $ 2.7 billion in March, 43% more than last year. So far this fiscal year, your remittances have increased by 26%. We thank you.

The average monthly remittance inflow in the current fiscal year has increased significantly to $ 2.385 billion, from $ 1.888 billion in fiscal year 20. Average inflows are even higher than the average. Average monthly export earnings of about $ 2 billion.

The highest remittances were received from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), which reached $ 5.732 billion in the past three quarters; an increase of 20% or $ 957 million. The country’s remittances accounted for about 27% of Pakistan’s total inflows. Inflows have increased despite the fact that no new job seekers have reached the kingdom due to the coronavirus.

Remittances from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) rose to $ 4.526 billion, up 7.3%, the second highest inflow of any destination after the KSA.

Inflows from the United Kingdom (UK) jumped 62% to $ 2.9 billion in the past nine months. UK additional remittances topped $ 1.1 billion. Likewise, inflows from the United States of America (USA) increased by 52% to reach $ 1.9 billion. In dollars, inflows increased by $ 656 million from the United States.

Pakistan received $ 2.458 billion from other Gulf Cooperation Countries (GCCs), noting an 8.6% increase from last year. Inflows from European Union countries jumped 49%, with remittances in the nine months reaching $ 1.942 billion.

Inflows from Australia and Canada increased 91.5% to $ 440 million and 89% to $ 394 million, respectively, over the same period.

Currency traders and experts said if entries followed the same pattern over the next three months, the country could receive up to $ 7 billion, which could bring the final total to $ 28 billion to $ 29 billion. for FY21.

Higher flows are expected in Ramazan, which is down in the last quarter of FY21. Higher remittances are received by the country during the holy month for the celebrations of Eid, Zakat and donations to charity.

The rise in remittances has helped the country improve its foreign exchange reserves and appreciate the local currency. Since August 2020, the rupee has appreciated more than 8% against the US dollar. The financial industry estimates that the current exchange rate could hold for another six months if oil prices stay in the $ 50 to $ 60 a barrel range.

Posted in Dawn on April 13, 2021

