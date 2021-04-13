This is his field: why the London mayoral race is personal for Boris Johnson | Election of the Mayor of London 2021

Boris Johnson had almost finished his last press conference in Downing Street, when his tone suddenly changed. Sadiq Khan had left a black hole in Transport for London’s finances, the energetic prime minister said, and the capital’s mayor should be held responsible for his debauchery.

Beyond the ensuing controversy that Johnson was using a Covid-focused event to launch a partisan attack, his words demonstrated something else: The PM was still deeply invested in a city he ruled for eight years old, and painfully aware that a successor as a conservative mayor looks. more and more improbable.

A series of polls, including a Tuesday, put Khan, the Labor mayor who succeeded Johnson in 2016, with 50% or more of the first-choice votes on May 6, more than 20 points ahead of his Tory rival Shaun Bailey. .

While many Tories privately blame Baileys often for an unsuccessful campaign and candidacy for the sidelines, it also illustrates one of the most sweeping changes to affect British politics in recent years, a more general Tory meltdown in London.

Tony Travers, visiting professor in the government department of the London School of Economics, produced a graph showing how the vote share in the general election in London, which largely followed the larger totals in Britain for decades, began to diverge widely in the late 1990s, and in particular since 2010.

In the 2019 election, Labor London’s share of the vote was 15 percentage points higher than its national total; the Conservatives had 13% less. Since 1992, the number of seats in London occupied by Conservative MPs has almost halved.

This is, says Travers, in part because of national factors, such as changes in party allegiance, which means younger, urban voters are increasingly supporting Labor. In addition, the demographics of London have changed.

Johnsons mayoral victories in 2008 and 2012 were largely based on a donut strategy to collect the voices of the more suburban and often whiter peripheral suburbs. However, says Travers, the outskirts of London are increasingly diverse, more like the interior of London. A YouGov survey Last week, Khan won easily outside London, with a 45% to 28% lead over Bailey in first preference votes.

The Tories could very easily fall below their current low of eight of the 25 Assembly seats in London, Travers predicted, while in the next round of London council elections, in 2022, more boroughs could become , in effect, one-party Labor states.

To some extent, history repeats itself. Part of the Conservative push to create the Greater London Council in the early 1960s was to extend local government from the capital to the suburbs, after 31 years of continued Labor rule over its inner-city predecessor, the County Council from London.

However, there is a particularly personal element. Johnsons eight years at the helm of London are central to his personal mythology as a politician and arguably key to his call for the Tories to replace Theresa May, as someone who had proven he could win in the Labor strongholds. He kept his promises, winning a majority of 80 seats in the House of Commons by recolouring much of the Labors wall seats blue.

This time, Johnsons’ appeal across party divisions was very different. At Town Hall, Johnson combined very recognizable Tory attitudes on issues such as policing with an at times liberal image of a bicycle mayor of Islington who supported an amnesty for undocumented migrants. In contrast, as Prime Minister, he was the designer of an ultra-hard Brexit, chairing a bubbly No 10 with forays into culture wars on race, statues and the BBC.

Shaun Bailey earlier this month. Many Conservatives privately blame his unsuccessful campaign. Photograph: Leon Neal / Getty

As a politician, Johnson is renowned for his adaptability, but some close observers question whether, deep down, he was more comfortable with being the mayor. One thing is certain: he seems to take very personally the electoral humiliation expected of the Conservatives in London.

I think he thinks that’s his field, so to speak, and it’s entirely possible that he blames the Conservatives for losing, says Jenny Jones, a green pair who, as a member of the London Assembly had many clashes with the then mayor.

Jones wonders if governments recently announced that London’s electoral system will be moved being in a one-round majority, penalizing small parties like his, could in part be late revenge: I think he found it very uncomfortable to be so challenged. It must have annoyed him that we were there, constantly drawing attention to his flaws.

Although Johnson remains publicly loyal to Bailey, there is an inevitable sense that he feels that if he was released into the mayor’s fray again, he would have a chance of defeating Khan.

But those on the other side of the political divide in London see it as a fantasy. Johnson consistently underestimated Sadiq, says an ally of the Labor mayor. And he seems to take Sadiq’s success very personally. Khan, they argue, is as adept as Johnson at waging war in the new era of social values ​​politics, for example his public disputes with Donald Trump.

And if the Tories can hope that a disastrous election in London next month will be largely attributable to Baileys failures, that would be false comfort, the ally said: It would make sense if more than half of Londoners even had heard of Shaun Bailey. But they don’t.