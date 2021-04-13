Is it worth investing in China despite the mismatch between growth and returns?





“Get ahead of the growth opportunity”. With such words, many asset managers try to convince an investor to transfer their money into Chinese stocks.

For anyone considering this, my warning is that the yields will be lower and the volatility higher than many investment bank circulars would suggest. When much of the Western world is mired in a recession or slow growth, it’s easy to cite bold numbers to support China’s investment case. Related Articles

Its share in global GDP reached 16% in 2020, so it dominates demand in areas such as commodities or luxury goods. The stock market is not the economy: exploring the mismatch between GDP growth and Asian stocks President Xi Jinping has set a goal of doubling GDP by 2035, which translates to just under 5% growth per year. JP Morgan estimates that the increase in annual purchasing power would be greater than the current size of the German and British economies. A related argument is that the stock market is too big to ignore; Mainland China is the second largest in the world, although a quarter of that of the United States. It represents around 40% of the MSCI EM index, or 4 times that of India. Foreign ownership is only about 4% of total market capitalization, while the US equivalent is over 20%. The only way is to go up. Debt and demographics Let me explore these questions. One of the dangers is that investors consistently pay too much for growth. Research by academics Professor Elroy Dimson, Professor Paul Marsh and Dr Mike Staunton has shown that stock prices are a leading indicator of economic growth rather than the other way around. Indeed, they concluded that “despite China’s unprecedented economic growth, its stock market’s annualized return has been almost the same as that of developed markets.” The explanation is obvious: GDP does not have to translate easily into profits. China has suffered from a considerable misallocation of capital, both domestically and abroad. No one doubts that industrial profits have recovered sharply from their spring 2020 lows, and 2021 is shaping up to be a year of double-digit growth. But net profit margins appear to be approaching previous highs. Flow vs friction: post-pandemic Asia to experience long-term stock market boom Even China’s long-term GDP forecast needs to be questioned. The two main headwinds are demographics and debt. China faces an aging and slowly growing population, which is growing only 0.5% per year, while the working-age population has turned negative since 2015. Total debt reached 260% of GDP, private credit at around 200%. China faces a complex balance between supporting the economy and reducing credit to high-risk sectors such as real estate. The recent sharp decline in the stock market, which ultimately required official intervention, was partly correlated with the liquidation of global technology, but also with domestic decisions to withdraw liquidity. Real interest rates measured by Chinese 10-year government bonds rose to 3%, the highest since 2010.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos