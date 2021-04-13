You can now praise Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s campaign







The old farm house in Thame Strutt and Parker As Prime Minister Boris Johnson divides his time between his two Grace properties, the soon to be renovated apartment at No.11 Downing Street and the Checkers countryside retreat, meaning he has very little time. to spend in one of his other houses – the charming one called The Old Farm House in Oxfordshire. Now the bucolic escape, with its idyllic views over the Thame countryside, not to mention its swimming pool, can be hired – with the PM as owner. Available for a minimum of one year, the four-bedroom family home will set you back 4,250 per month. It was bought by the Prime Minister and his now ex-wife Marina Wheeler in 2003 for 690,000 people. Decorated in a minimalist style, it features exposed beams and parquet floors, as well as an elegant tiled kitchen and a bathroom. Outside there is a swimming pool and a tennis court, with the maintenance of the gardens organized by the owner. Boris Johnsons, 3.75 million Islington townhouses finally gets caught On its website, agents Strutt & Parker describe the property’s amenities, saying: ‘The Old Farm House is located at the end of a single track lane with wonderful views of the open countryside but a short drive away from Thame and offers quick and easy access. to the M40 motorway. It is a few meters from the start of the famous Phoenix Trail, which provides walking access to the beautiful market town of Thame and to Princes Risborough.

Additionally, as a dog owner himself, Mr Johnson has said he would ‘consider’ pets, having adopted puppy Dilyn with his fiancee Carrie Symonds in 2019.

Living room Strutt and Parker There's only one downside – it's unfurnished, so any new tenant will need to bring their own dining table, sofa, bed, and chairs. Mr Johnson sold the house he shared with his ex-wife in Islington in 2019, selling it for 3.75 million. He had lived there for almost a decade, buying it in 2009. Former prime ministers who rented their homes during their tenure include David Cameron, whose Notting Hill property was costing 6,000 a month to rent. For more information visit struttandparker.com

