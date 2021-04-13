Prime Minister Modi greets nation for Ramadan, says he sends important message in serving the needy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed his greetings as Ramadan began amid the surge in coronavirus disease cases, forcing authorities to restrict holy month prayers in mosques. Best wishes for the holy month of Ramzan, the prime minister tweeted. Greetings at the beginning of the holy month of Ramzan. Ramzan gives an important message in the service of the needy and the underprivileged. It also reaffirms the importance of equality, brotherhood and compassion, Prime Minister Modi also said.

Ramadan 2021 began on Tuesday after Dakshina Kannada Kazi Al-Haj Twaka Ahmed Musliar and Zeenath Baksh Central Mosque Chief Secretary Juma Masjid Idgah Mohammed Hanif announced on Monday that the moon had been sighted in Keralas Kozhikode, PTI news agency reported.

According to the Islamic calendar, Ramadan is the ninth month and Muslims around the world fast from dusk to dawn during the holy month. Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of the fast.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao also wished the people on the occasion of the start of the holy month and urged Muslims to follow the Covid-19 security protocol and take all necessary precautions during Ramadan 2021 .

Muslim academics on Tuesday also urged people not to hesitate and get vaccinated against Covid-19. The researchers said the use of vaccines will not invalidate fasting during Ramadan and called on people to be vaccinated during the roza period.

The Delhi High Court on Monday authorized the Hazrat Nizamuddin Mosque to be open to worshipers to offer prayers during the month of Ramadan. The prayer offering at Delhi’s famous mosque will be subject to guidelines from the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) as cases of coronavirus disease increase.

Following the increase in cases and lined festivals, state governments have urged citizens to take all precautionary measures such as social distancing, wearing masks, and using disinfectants, among others.

