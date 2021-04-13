Politics
Understanding China’s Rise as a Global Power
What does China want for its future? How does she see her own rise as a world power? We are discussing what we need to understand about the story that China tells about itself.
Guests
Tong Zhao, Principal Investigator at the Carnegie Endowments Tsinghua Center for Global Policy. Closing the U.S.-China Missile Defense Gap: How to Help Prevent a Nuclear Arms Race. (@ zhaot2005)
Dr Yangyang Cheng, postdoctoral fellow at the Paul Tsai China Center at Yale Law School. His research focuses on the ethics and governance of science in China and their global implications. Frequent columnist on Chinese politics and US-China relations. (@yangyang_cheng)
Elizabeth Economics, Senior fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University. Senior Fellow for China Studies at the Council on Foreign Relations. Author of The third revolution: Xi Jinping and the new Chinese state. (@LizEconomy)
Reading list
Vox: “Don’t expect the US and China to be friendly anytime soon“The views on both sides of how the world should work are diametrically opposed, and competition rather than cooperation will guide how Washington and Beijing interact for a long time to come.
Foreign Affairs: “How to develop a sustainable strategy for China“” From now on, the United States must forge a relationship with China defined by an uncomfortable and undeniable paradox: a deep and complex interdependence on the one hand and rapidly diverging interests in security, economy, technology, ideology, etc. the other. Policymakers challenge many of the fundamental ideas that have guided US policy, including the convergence of economic and political goals, the value of engagement, and the idea that cooperation can improve competition and produce stability. “
SupChina: “Mourning and the Complainant“”In the early days of the outbreak, the Chinese government downplayed its severity and withheld information. The people in China, especially the people of Wuhan, bore the brunt of the cost. The initial delay in alerting the public would soon be of no consequence to the trajectory of pandemics in the United States, due to their mismanagement, but on this early evening in February, I felt personally responsible. I hadn’t lived in China for over a decade, but as a born and raised Chinese citizen, wasn’t I complicit in its government’s actions? “
