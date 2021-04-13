Indonesia Hopes Hanover Expo Attracts Industry 4.0 Investors | Asia | An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW

After being canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Hanover Fair, the world’s largest industrial exhibition, is taking place in the German city of Hanover from April 12-16 this year.

For the first time in the exhibition’s more than 70-year history, it is taking place entirely digitally, and Indonesia is the partner country.

The fair was opened on Monday by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

This year, the focus is on artificial intelligence, machine learning and robotics. “The main topics covered this year at the Hannover Messe include AI and machine learning, robotics, industry 4.0, C02 neutral production and logistics 4.0 as well as solutions for the electric mobility of the future”, Jochen Kckler, CEO of Deutsche Messe AG said in a press release.

More than 1,800 companies exhibit their products and concepts at the show.

As this year’s partner country, Indonesia has put a lot of hope in developing its industrial potential and attracting investors.

Arif Havas Oegroseno, Indonesian Ambassador to Germany, told DW that by participating in the fair the country hopes to gain a “considerable investment”.

“There will be an investment booth, a place where people can learn more about investing in Indonesia with the help of BKPM (Indonesian Investment Board),” Havas said.

“Make Indonesia 4.0”

Speaking at the opening of the show, Indonesian President Widodo said that the transformation of technology, which is the main theme of the show, is increasingly important.

Jokowi said global digitization trends are in line with his country’s industrial roadmap “ Making Indonesia 4.0 ”

The pandemic has accelerated digitization globally, Jokowi said, noting that the trend is also in line with his country’s “Making Indonesia 4.0” industrial roadmap.

The strategy, launched in 2018, aims to transform the Southeast Asian nation’s economy and help it move into the next industrial era.

Indonesia also expects to accelerate its growth and make the nation one of the top 10 economies in the world by 2030. It is currently the 16th largest economy in the world.

Jakarta has reserved five sectors, namely agribusiness, automotive, electronics, chemicals and textiles, which it believes would play a key role in helping it achieve its economic goals.

Many companies in these sectors have already started to implement measures to become competitive in Industry 4.0.

For the first time in the more than 70-year history of the Hanover Fair, it is taking place entirely digitally and Indonesia is the partner country

Leave SMEs behind?

But experts say the government’s roadmap focuses only on capital-intensive industries, leaving small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) behind.

Bhima Yudhistira, an economist at the Indonesian think tank Institute for Development of Economics and Finance (INDEF), told DW that most companies in Indonesia are still in Industry 3.0 or even 2.0.

In recent years, small and medium industries have already been hit hard by the flood of goods from China, and recently by the pandemic, he said, adding that focusing on Industry 4.0 without providing support to SMEs could lead to these businesses. lose and become uncompetitive.

“Industries that are still active in Industry 2.0 and 3.0 might be left behind as they are unable to compete due to lower efficiency and unstable quality control,” Yudhistira said. “We need more links between Industry 4.0 and 2.0 so that there is a transfer of technology and knowledge.”

Another challenge is the lack of good quality physical and digital infrastructure in the country, with spotty internet coverage in many areas and a lack of reliable electricity supply.

Indonesia faces skills challenges

Anne Patricia is Vice President and Director of PT. Pan Brothers Tbk, one of Indonesia’s largest garment companies, which manufactures clothing for brands such as H&M, as well as masks and protective gear.

She told DW that the company continuously provides training for its employees to master automation and digitalization, as many of them come from non-automated and non-digital backgrounds.

“We keep improving as automation and digitization is not stagnating, which means many new developments,” she said.

Industry 4.0 requires a skilled workforce with a high level of skills in advanced engineering, computer science, robotics and other technical branches. It also needs people with good managerial and analytical skills.

However, according to the Indonesian statistics office, in 2020, nearly 51% of Indonesians aged 15 and over received only middle education.

Yudhistira, INDEF, said it would be extremely difficult to hire skilled labor in sectors that require advanced technical skills. The expert underlined that the creation of vocational schools could be the solution to fill the skills gap.

In addition, he said, it is important for universities and large companies to collaborate and share their knowledge and expertise with new graduates. “Large companies have had few problems implementing Industry 4.0 practices and it is not impossible for small businesses to take advantage of them. The challenge is how to bring the next generation of technology to small businesses. and medium-sized enterprises. ”