Xi Jinping not committed to Biden climate summit, says John Kerry

Amid escalating tensions between the United States and China, Chinese President Xi Jinping has not pledged to attend a virtual climate change summit hosted by the United States later this month .

Special Presidential Climate Envoy John Kerry told CNN’s Jim Sciutto that Xi had not said he would attend next week’s virtual summit, but called on the country to be proactive in addressing the climate change.

“We cannot resolve the climate crisis without China at the table and without China’s cooperation,” said Kerry. “It’s absolutely essential.”

“China is the biggest [carbon] transmitter at about 28 to 30 percent. We’re the second largest at around 15 percent, so right between the two of us, we have 45 percent of global emissions. “

In addition to Xi, Biden invited Russian President Vladimir Putin as tensions also escalated between Washington and Moscow. Kerry noted that “over 40 heads of state” are ready for the two-day virtual summit on April 22-23.

The Washington Post reported last week, Kerry is due to visit China with the aim of creating a unit in the fight against the climate crisis. The meetings in China would mark the first major visit by a Biden administration official to China.

John Kerry and Xi Jinping shake hands at the Great Hall of the People. Getty Images

The Chinese Communist Party’s treatment of Uyghurs and Hong Kong people, along with trade sanctions and the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, has resulted in strained relations.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki rejected China’s no-engagement stance, insisting the United States is still finalizing details of the summit during her press briefing daily Tuesday.

“We are engaged on many levels, we approach our relationship not as one of conflict, but of competition,” Psaki said Tuesday at the White House. “We believe that the most important steps we can take are to rebuild and support our own economy here at home, and to be also honest about the areas that concern us.

“Whether it’s human rights abuse or technology abuse, that’s definitely how we approach our relationship.”

The Chinese Communist government has previously criticized Secretary of State Antony Blinkens’ calls to work together on climate change after saying it agreed the Chinese government’s treatment of Uyghur Muslims amounted to genocide.

In a published press releaseon Twitter in January, China’s foreign ministry accused Blinken of interfering in its internal affairs and undermining its interests after supporting predecessor Mike Pompeos by saying he launched a systematic attempt to destroy the Uyghurs.

John Kerry said it was “absolutely essential” for China to participate in the climate talks. CNN screenshot

China is willing to work with the United States on climate change. But such cooperation cannot remain indifferent to overall Sino-US relations, the statement said.

It is impossible to ask for China’s support in world affairs while interfering in its internal affairs and undermining its interests, he added.

At a March summit in Alaska – where Blinken and White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan held the first extended high-level talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi – Chinese officials embarked on an anti-American tirade, which was encountered. with a lukewarm American response.

Yang lectured Blinken and Sullivan on what he called American hypocrisy.

The United States does not have the qualification to say that it wants to speak to China from a position of strength, Yang said through a translator at the Anchorage summit.

Many people in the United States actually have little faith in the democracy of the United States, Wang added.

We think it’s important for the United States to change its own image and stop advancing its own democracy in the rest of the world.

Blinken responded to an initial round of attacks from Chinese officials saying, given your lengthy remarks, please allow me to add a few of mine before we get down to business. .

In his rebuttal, Blinken said that a hallmark of our leadership is our alliances and partnerships which have been built on a completely voluntary basis. And that’s something President Biden is committed to reinvigorating.

Blinken added, in a concession to Chinese critics, that the United States is not perfect.

President Joe Biden prepares to sign executive orders after speaking about climate change issues in the White House State Dining Room on January 27, 2021. Anna Moneymaker-Pool / Getty Images

There is another hallmark of our leadership here at home, and it is a constant quest to, as we say, form a more perfect union. And this quest, by definition, recognizes our imperfections, recognizes that it is not. was not perfect, we make mistakes, we have inversions, we take a step back, Blinken said.

But what we’ve done throughout our history is to face these challenges openly, publicly, transparently, without trying to ignore them, without trying to pretend they don’t exist, without trying. to sweep them under a carpet. And sometimes it’s painful, sometimes it’s ugly, but each time we’ve come out stronger, better, more united as a country.