Turkey imposes partial Ramadan lockdown amid record cases





ANKARA, Turkey (AP) The President of Turkey on Tuesday announced a partial lockdown in the first two weeks of the Muslim month of Ramadan to reduce COVID-19 infections as the number of infections hit a record high. In a televised speech following a Cabinet meeting, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the government was reimposing bans on intercity travel, prohibiting people over 65 and under 18 from using the public transport, readjusting working hours in the public sector, closing sports and leisure centers. and extend the duration of nighttime curfews. Schools will return to distance education, with the exception of classes preparing for high school and university entrance exams. Weddings, engagement parties and other crowded gatherings will be banned until after the Muslim holiday of Eid, Erdogan said. The Turkish leader stressed that crowded Iftar, or Ramadan fast dinners, would also not be allowed. The Department of Health reported 59,187 new infections in a single day on Tuesday, the highest since the start of the turkey outbreak. It also reported 273 deaths. Turkey is now one of the hardest hit countries. One-day infections have increased more than five-fold since March, while the number of deaths and critically ill COVID-19 patients has also steadily increased. Turkey has reported more than 34,000 deaths from COVID-19, but like many countries, experts say these official figures underestimate the toll. The growing number of cases and deaths, especially in large cities, is once again pushing us to tighten measures, Erdogan said. Even if the situation does not affect our health system, we cannot remain spectators of this state of affairs. Turkish medical professionals would dispute this claim. They have warned that the surge in cases is putting pressure on hospitals. The Turkish leader said the restrictions would go into effect on Wednesday evening and warned of other possible measures if the new restrictions fail to reduce infections. if we don’t get the improvement at the rate we’re aiming for during the two-week period, much tougher measures will become inevitable, he said. Erdogan wants to bring down infection rates before Turkey’s crucial summer tourist season begins, after a dismal season last year. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said 85% of cases in Turkey could be attributed to the faster spreading variant which was first detected in Britain. Turkish opposition parties also blame some of the blame on Erdogan, whose ruling party has staged mass political rallies across the country, ignoring government restrictions on viruses. The party rejects the accusations. In early March, Erdogan eased COVID-19 restrictions as part of a controlled standardization program to minimize the impact on his country’s struggling economy. The easing of measures came despite warnings from doctors that the move was premature. As numbers skyrocketed at the end of March, Erdogan reimposed weekend closures in 58 of Turkey’s 81 worst-hit provinces and closed cafes and restaurants outside of take-out meals during Ramadan. . ___ Follow the hotspot pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

