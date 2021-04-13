Boris Johnson expects COVID-19 cases to rise as economy reopens, London’s West End records 100 million times on first day





Johnson said drop in COVID-19 deaths was not due to vaccine rollout but to three-month lockdown

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he expects the number of cases to increase as the economy reopens, while sites in London’s West End are said to have racked up 100 million people on Monday. Speaking to reporters a day after the reopening of non-essential businesses such as stores and restaurants, Johnson said the drop in COVID-19-related deaths was not due to the vaccine rollout. READ: UK retailers to benefit from strong trading for months to come, analysts say Most of the disease reduction work has been done through the lockdown, he said. As we unlock, the result will inevitably be that we will see more infections and unfortunately we will see more hospitalizations and deaths. Johnson added that plans to ease restrictions would remain as announced. Videos showing crowds in major city centers on Monday raised concerns about a possible resurgence of infections if people do not respect social distancing. Soho is back pic.twitter.com/THI1cOpabG Ava-Santina (@AvaSantina) April 12, 2021 According to estimates from the Center for Retail Research, customers of stores, restaurants and pubs in the capital West End may have spent around $ 100 million on the first day without a lockdown. The figure could reach $ 150 million on Saturday, the Evening Standard reported. Meanwhile, data from Springboard revealed that footfall to UK retail destinations was only 16% lower on Monday compared to the same day in 2019. Businesses are hoping for pent-up demand and increased consumer confidence in the coming months to recoup sales lost during lockdowns. According to s () Barclaycard, consumer spending fell 7.2% in March 2021, but 26% of survey participants have already started planning for their lives after restrictions. There is good news for the hospitality industry as 41% of these consumers said they booked outdoor dining. GDP rose 0.4% in February, but analysts expect a spike soon after March which saw an improvement in overall purchasing manager surveys for service sectors, manufacturing and construction. The government’s road map out of lockdown appears to have improved business and consumer confidence. The recovery in the economy was likely bolstered by the additional short-term support measures contained in the March 3 budget, said Howard Archer, chief economic adviser at the EY ITEM club. As the first quarter is likely to contract significantly slower than expected and the economy looks to be at the forefront at the start of the second quarter, the EY ITEM club will significantly increase its current 2021 GDP growth forecast by 5 , 0% in the next quarter. Spring forecast.







