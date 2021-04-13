Ohio Senate candidate misses claim about Kasich’s donation





COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Seeking to distance herself from former Ohio Governor John Kasich, Republican U.S. Senate candidate Jane Timken falsely told Tory Radio that she never donated for her 2016 presidential campaign.

The claim came in a race where the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, a favorite target of Kasich’s attacks, could be potentially crucial. The former Republican president has twice carried Ohio by more than 8 percentage points.

Timken raised the issue of donations while pushing back Friday against a characterization by conservative talk show host Bob Frantz that she was a huge Kasich fan and that she went back and forth with True Tories and Republicans. In Name Only.

The woman who ousted the chairman of Kasich’s chosen party in 2017 after Trump personally intervened to support the takeover rushed to hush up the suggestion, saying of Kasich, I never donated ( à) nor supported his presidential campaign.

Campaign fundraising reports show that Timken, who was not yet leader of the Ohio Republican Party at the time, contributed the maximum of $ 2,700 to Kasich’s presidential race in February 2016. His husband, Ward J. Tim Timken Jr., then CEO of TimkenSteel, donated the same amount on the same day.

His campaign told The Associated Press that Timken believed his radio statement was accurate.

Spokeswoman Mandi Merritt said both donations came from Tim Timken, but in a check with the names of both couples. She said he intended to split the donation across the two election cycles, primary and general, but the Kasich campaign recorded it as two separate donations, one from each Timken.

A Kasich spokesperson could not immediately verify these details on Tuesday.

There is only one candidate in this race who has faced and beaten Kasich and his establishment and that is Jane Timken, Merritt said in an emailed statement.

Merritt said the Timkens raised and contributed over $ 5 million to Trump, eclipsing the amount given to Kasich.

Kasich’s contribution came before the former governor of Ohio became something of an outcast within his own right-wing party. He regularly criticized Trump in the 2016 primary and then, after dropping his own presidential bid, refused to attend the 2016 Republican National Convention in his own state that nominated Trump.

Kasich appeared at the Democratic National Convention last year to support the election of then-candidate Joe Bidens over Trump’s re-election.

Timken runs through a GOP estate that includes former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel and Cleveland businessmen Mike Gibbons and Bernie Moreno. Hillbilly Elegy author JD Vance and several Republican members of the US House are also considering running for the seat that two-term Republican Senator Rob Portman has decided to step down from.

U.S. Democratic Representative Tim Ryan is expected to announce his candidacy for the seat soon, which could be crucial in the battle for Senate control.

___

Associated Press writer Dan Sewell in Cincinnati contributed to this report.

