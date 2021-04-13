Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Mirziyoyev to discuss Trans-Afghan Railway Project and bilateral relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan





Interview with Uzbekistan Ambassador Aybek Arif Usmanov

Zubair Qureshi

Prime Minister Imran Khan is holding an in-depth video link dialogue with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev today.

The dialogue will focus on bilateral partnership and regional interaction, construction of the trans-Afghan railway, increasing the volume of mutual trade, expanding cooperation between major enterprises and companies of the two countries, the resumption of air traffic, the development of interregional contacts and cultural and humanitarian exchanges.

In an interview with Pakistan Observer, Uzbekistan Ambassador Aybek Arif Usmanov discussed in detail issues of mutual interest between the two countries and the current state of bilateral relations.

The April 14 online conference, the ambassador said, would set the pace for the Uzbek-Pakistan partnership as it aims to strengthen the economic, infrastructural and tourism ties between Uzbekistan and Pakistan. Here is the shortened text of the interview:

Q: Excellency, on April 14, 2021, the leaders of our states are hosting an online summit. Can you explain to us what will be the results of this historic event? A .: Indeed, it is gratifying to see that the virtual summit at the highest level between Uzbekistan and Pakistan is taking place and I am confident and I would like to congratulate the two brother nations for this achievement.

The program between Uzbekistan and Pakistan is linked to issues such as the further expansion of trade-economic, investment, transport and logistics partnerships based on the principles of mutual respect, benefits and l ‘equality.

The leaders of the two countries, he said, will most likely agree on joint actions of cooperation in the fields of economic affairs, defense, security, as well as a partnership in the fight against pandemic.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will also invite Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Uzbekistan in July this year.

This is the first virtual contact between the leaders of Uzbekistan and Pakistan and is well received in Uzbekistan because the people of Uzbekistan appreciate and respect their relations with the people of Pakistan and vice versa.

Q: Regarding the construction of the Mazar-i-Sharif – Kabul – Peshawar railway line, what development has been achieved so far? It diversifies the region’s transport flows.

The Mazar-i-Sharif-Kabul-Peshawar road with further access to the ports of Karachi and Gwadar will allow us to significantly reduce export and import costs.

From the position of South Asian countries, the commissioning of the Trans-Afghan Rail Corridor to Pakistan will significantly reduce the delivery time of goods to / from Central Asia, CIS and Europe.

For example, if the project is fully implemented, the transportation of goods from Pakistan to Uzbekistan will have to spend not 35 days, but only 3-5 days.

Instead of a move of almost a month, it will take less than a week. The difference is huge.

Shortening the route means reducing the cost of transporting goods, which means saving money.

According to preliminary calculations, laying the route will reduce the cost of transporting one container by almost 3 times.

According to expert estimates, the cost of transporting goods from Tashkent to Karachi will be almost 1.5-2 times cheaper than the existing costs.

Continuing this logical chain, we can already predict that an increase in transport profitability will automatically contribute to an increase in freight traffic and interregional trade.

The launch of the Mazar-i-Sharif-Peshawar railway will also create a powerful platform to achieve inclusive economic development for Uzbekistan, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Q: Another important aspect of the cooperation between Uzbekistan and Pakistan is the partnership within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

What new opportunities has this opened up to us for the further development of our cooperation within this organization? A: Uzbekistan supported Pakistan’s full membership in the SCO.

It is important to mention that the process of Pakistani joining the SCO took place during Uzbekistan’s presidency in this organization.

In 2010, comprehensive preparatory work was completed to launch the process of enlarging the organization and in 2016, at the Tashkent summit, memoranda were signed in order to obtain SCO member state status.

Tashkent attaches great importance to the membership of Pakistanis in the SCO, which contributes to a significant increase in the potential of organizations.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos