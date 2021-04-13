US court lifts suspension of abortion law in Ohio





COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) A divided federal appeals court on Tuesday lifted the suspension of an Ohio law that prohibits doctors from performing abortions based on a fetal diagnosis of Down’s syndrome, a case considered to be crucial at the national level.

Judges of the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals narrowly ruled to overturn two previous decisions blocking the application of the 2017 law on the basis of the likely success of overturning it as unconstitutional.

A majority of the court, which has shifted to the right in recent years with six nominations by former President Donald Trump, said the law does not prevent a woman’s right to abortion.

The majority said Planned Parenthood and several other abortion providers represented by the American Civil Liberties Union erred in basing their case on a woman’s absolute right to have an abortion until the fetus is viable outside the womb, as this right is neither absolute nor relevant to the case. .

In this case, Ohio is not relying on its interest in protecting potential fetal life, according to the ruling. Rather, her interest in passing the law was to protect the Down’s syndrome community from the stigma it suffers from performing selective Down syndrome abortions, to protect women who suspect Down’s syndrome from forced abortions, and to protect the medical community against ethics. doctors, they wrote.

The ACLU sued the state health department, state medical board and county prosecutors in 2018 on behalf of abortion providers, arguing that the law violated a woman’s constitutional right to a legal procedure. The state argued that the law does not prohibit the procedure but rather regulates doctors.

The 2017 law was suspended until the legal challenge was decided. This is one of several court-related Ohio abortion restrictions.

Today, the Sixth Circuit allowed politicians to harness the real needs and concerns of people with Down syndrome to advance their anti-abortion agenda, Chrisse France, executive director of Preterm Cleveland, said in a statement. No one should be able to make these decisions other than the patients and families we serve.

In a rare hearing before the 16-judge tribunal in March 2020, Jessie Hill, an attorney for the Ohio ACLU, argued that the Down’s syndrome law unconstitutionally sought to remove the woman’s final decision on abortion.

This proposal and others like it across the country have sparked an emotional debate over women’s rights, parental love and trust between doctor and patient.

It is unfortunate that the court gave so little weight to the importance of open and honest communication in the doctor-patient relationship, Hill said in a statement Tuesday.

Ohio Solicitor General Ben Flowers said the law was aimed at preventing abortions that target and discriminate against people with Down syndrome. This argument dovetailed with the claims of anti-abortion groups, including the Ohio Right to Life.

Tuesday’s decision was hailed by national anti-abortion group Susan B. Anthony List, whose president, Marjorie Dannenfelser, said she made Ohio a safe haven for unborn babies with Down syndrome. .

This law includes reasonable and compassionate measures to prevent deadly discrimination in the womb, she said in a statement. Dannenfelser has said that now that a circuit split has occurred on the issue, it gives the United States Supreme Court even more reason to weigh in on what abortion enemies hope is a review of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion. Dannenfelser and Ohio Right to Life President Mike Gonidakis compared abortions based on a diagnosis of Down syndrome to eugenics.

Abortion rights groups have been joined by some parents of children with Down syndrome in opposing the law, saying the genetic disorder was being used to gain sympathy for a new restriction.

In legal filings, government lawyers argue that the shelved law does not infringe a woman’s constitutional rights because it does not prohibit abortions at all.

The dissenting judges categorically rejected this notion.

I’ll call it what it is: the long arm of the state wielding the threat of a class four crime forcefully entering a deeply intimate conversation between doctor and patient and telling the patient to remain silent about his medical history or worse, on purpose. lie about it, Judge Bernice Donald wrote in a dissent.

Doctors are specifically prohibited by law from performing an abortion if they know that a diagnosis of Down’s syndrome or the possibility of such a diagnosis influences the decision. Doctors could face a fourth-degree felony charge, be stripped of their medical license, and be held liable for legal damages. The pregnant woman does not incur any criminal liability under the law.

