Japan, Germany discuss joint Indo-Pacific exercises at 2-plus-2

TOKYO / BERLIN – China featured prominently as Japan and Germany discussed stepping up security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, possibly including joint exercises this summer, during their first “two plus two” meeting of foreign and defense ministers on Tuesday.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi has warned of increasing Chinese military activity in the Indo-Pacific. “Due to unilateral efforts to change the status quo by force, we can no longer trust the assumptions that have supported peace and stability in the international community,” he said.

European countries, including Germany, have distanced themselves from China as it tightens its grip on Hong Kong and Xinjiang. Japan and the United States look forward to cooperating towards a “free and open Indo-Pacific” to counter Beijing’s growing military and economic footprint in the region.

“In order for Germany and Europe to continue to actively contribute to shaping the world of tomorrow, we must strengthen our engagement in Asia in particular, where important global decisions for the future will be taken in this century”, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said.

“Cooperation with Japan plays an important role in this regard, as Japan is a key partner of Germany in efforts, based on shared values, to promote multilateralism, the rule of law and human rights. ‘man,’ he said.

Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi and his German counterpart Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer also participated in Tuesday’s meeting via video conference.

The two sides discussed the conduct of joint naval exercises when Germany sends a naval frigate to the Indo-Pacific as early as the summer. The frigate is expected to port to Japan as part of the tour.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi spoke with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer on a video link on April 13. © Kyodo

This decision is highly unusual for Germany, which has no territory in Asia-Pacific. Although Germany has already sent warships to the region to promote goodwill, it has never done so for overtly security-related reasons, according to Japan’s Defense Ministry.

At Tuesday’s virtual meeting, the two sides shared serious concerns about the Chinese crackdown in Hong Kong, as well as human rights violations against the Uyghur minority in the Xinjiang region.

The two plus two dialogue is Germany’s latest signal of its growing interest in the Indo-Pacific. In the United States, the Biden administration is keen on greater European involvement in promoting a rules-based order in the region, fearing that Washington alone could control the Chinese military presence in the region.

Germany is the third European country to set up a two plus two framework with Japan, after the United Kingdom and France.

Japan and the UK raised common concerns over the situation in Hong Kong during their last two plus two talks in February. The UK will send the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth to the Indo-Pacific by the end of the year for joint exercises with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force.

Japan and France have not held a two plus two meeting since 2019. There is growing pressure to restart dialogue within the Japanese government, especially after France said in February it had sent a nuclear attack submarine in the South China Sea.

European countries are increasingly suspicious of Beijing’s rise.

The UK put more emphasis on human rights issues in China under Conservative Party Prime Minister Boris Johnson, moving away from warm bilateral ties under predecessor David Cameron. It is particularly critical that China has pro-democracy activists in the former British colony of Hong Kong despite previously agreeing to grant the city a high level of autonomy after its handover.

China’s economic influence in Asia is also of concern, especially as Britain turns to the market after exiting the European Union. China “presents the greatest state threat to the economic security of the United Kingdom”, according to the British government. said in a defense review published in March.

The UK has asked to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement on Trans-Pacific Partnership, the trade pact known as TPP-11, which increasingly serves as a balancing force against China in trade.

Germany and France have criticized China not only over Hong Kong, but also Uyghurs and its own early minimization of the coronavirus.

Addressing the United Nations General Assembly last September, French President Emmanuel Macron called for a UN-backed mission in Xinjiang. German Chancellor Angela Merkel sees China as a “systemic” rival, given their different political structures.

Germany is also concerned about Chinese attempts to acquire companies with advanced technologies.

“The UK, Germany and France believe they need to work with Japan and other countries with which they share common values ​​in order to send a political message,” said Yuichi Morii, professor at the University of Tokyo, specialist in German politics.

But European countries do not want to lose access to 1.4 billion Chinese consumers. Volkswagen sells around 40% of its new vehicles in China. Their geographic distance from the country means Beijing does not pose as much of a direct security threat as it does to Japan, for example.

Merkel stressed the importance of dialogue with Chinese President Xi Jinping in her April 7 phone call. Japan and the United States will likely need to step up diplomatic efforts to keep Europe on board if tensions with Beijing begin to weigh on its economy.

Additional reporting by Yusuke Nakajima in London and Togo Shiraishi in Paris.