PM Modis’ meetings with dignitaries to be reduced amid Covid peak





The government plans to curtail meetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modis with visiting dignitaries following an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases at home and abroad, sources familiar with the developments said on Tuesday. This was cited as the reason for the cancellation of a meeting between the prime minister and visiting French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and his delegation on Tuesday, the people said on condition of anonymity. The development came in the wake of Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringlas’s periodic Covid-19 test, which produced an inconclusive result sometime after a meeting between delegations led by Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and Le Drian in Hyderabad House, the people said. Another test was carried out and its result would be known by Wednesday, the people said. The foreign minister has already received both doses of the vaccine and has tested negative in periodic tests carried out in recent weeks, the people added. There was no word from the French side on whether there would be a change in the Drians route. The French minister attended a meeting with adequate social distancing from the French embassy, ​​and is scheduled to visit Bangalore on Wednesday. It was also unclear whether the meeting between Le Drian and the Prime Minister would be rescheduled. The surge in Covid-19 cases in several parts of the world has affected the travel schedules of ministers in several countries. More than a dozen foreign and defense ministers were due to attend this year’s Raisina Dialogue, the Foreign Ministry’s flagship event, in person, before it was recently declared a fully digital affair. Le Drian was one of the few ministers who decided to travel to India for dialogue and bilateral meetings. Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne, who was scheduled to attend a trilateral meeting with Jaishankar and Le Drian on the sidelines of the Dialogue, canceled her visit to New Delhi over the weekend because it would have resulted in a long quarantine on her return home. it. There is also no confirmation as to whether Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshihide Suga will make a planned visit to India in late April or early May. The second wave of Covid-19 in India has crossed the previous largest surge and the upward trend in infections is cause for concern, officials said. The country recorded 185,287 new cases and 1,026 deaths on Tuesday according to the HT Scoreboard. It has so far recorded 13,871,325 cases and 172,134 deaths.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos