Fluidity and novelties | eKathimerini.com





In the past 75 post-war years, the world has rarely been confronted with as much fluidity, uncertainty, insecurity and lack of cohesion as it is today. Perhaps this is because the so-called X factor that determines developments is so unpredictable. As a result, many governments in Europe, in particular, are struggling to respond to current challenges. The main reason is, of course, the pandemic, which changed the course of events, shattered expectations and canceled plans with its sudden onset, terrible violence and persistence. What’s more, a return to normal or at least some semblance of what was normal before this horrible virus happened to us is still not quite in sight. The pandemic has also revealed the power of social media to influence public opinion and politics, and the growing momentum of populism in its many different forms in the United States and Europe. The past year has also been marked by serious developments on the international scene, with the start of a new Cold War, made even more complicated by events in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East, among others. To top it off, there has been a push to establish a global minimum tax rate for multinationals. However, certain factors have emerged which currently define the international scene. When it comes to the pandemic, vaccines have clearly become an arena for political and corporate games that are delaying immunization programs in many parts of the world. The AstraZeneca kerfuffle in particular shattered visions of European unity. But the crisis has also established understanding around the world that a public health system is the only system capable of providing universal health care during an event of this magnitude. Given the enormity of the economic and geopolitical stakes, the tension between the United States, Russia and China is also palpable. The re-engagement of the Washingtons across the international spectrum following the Trump administration’s hiatus comes with an implicit demand that Europe as a whole and Germany in particular follow the line. While Europe welcomes the American commitment with humanitarian aid and does not question its primacy in the Western world, some friction is still likely if specific national interests are at stake. The case of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will be indicative. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogans falls out of favor belongs to the same background, mainly due to the increasingly close ties between Ankaras and Moscow in military procurement and other areas, as well as his overly ambitious and provocative actions in the eastern Mediterranean, in the Middle East and the Balkans. . Western disappointment with Erdogan has so far benefited Greece, as Europe also appears ready to take a firmer stance on Turkey, similar to that of the United States. In Greece, too, new factors have emerged and the older ones have become more firmly established. The persistence of the health crisis has shaken the confidence of governments and the confidence it inspired, leading to erratic decision-making and vulnerability to pressures. In the meantime, we also face well-known evils: Most of the opposition continues to invest in lies and populism, while much of society insists on acting irresponsibly, defying the rules. and the reason, whining and making claims.

