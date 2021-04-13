Survey errors report 2020: responses discouraged by Trump





Trump speaks and the people at MAGA are silent when the pollster calls. Photo credit: Isaac Brekken / Getty Images

Last month, FiveThirtyEight’s Nate Silver did an analysis of poll errors in the 2020 election cycle, and I discussed it at some length with related data. Now comes an interesting report from a group of five top Democratic pollsters that confirms much of what Nate had to say, while also offering a new theory that I find fascinating: like mail voting, poll response in 2020 may have been significantly biased by Donald Trumps. disinformation.

To be clear, the pollsters who publish this report are campaign pollsters, not the media-sponsored groups whose data FiveThirtyEight (and political writers) typically consume. These are people whose conclusions have guided, and apparently misdirected, the actual candidates; it says a lot to them that they are engaged in this very public self-criticism, but it also shows that the 2020 poll errors were truly systemic, and really showed (on average) that Joe Biden’s Democrats do better than the actual results. indicated. And this despite efforts to correct similar errors in 2016, according to the report:

Following a thorough investigation of poll errors in 2016, we all adjusted our weighting protocols to ensure we had enough non-college white voters, and the polls appeared to be improving in the mid-election. – term and odd years. But now, as we dig into 2020, we find a mistake that is not that easy to correct. We’ve seen that in more democratic states and districts, and some tightly divided states like Georgia and Arizona, the data is pretty good. But in more Republican regions, the data was often wrong, sometimes blatantly.

Democratic pollsters are reluctant to draw any conclusions, but suggest their errors are likely due more to sampling issues than late trends or turnout surprises. But in discussing the apparent relative reluctance of some Trump voters to respond to polls, they are not focusing on the widely refuted shy Trump voter hypothesis (i.e., Trump voters do not want to admitting their human preference to strangers on the phone) but rather on Trumps his own efforts to make pollsters (at least those who are not biased in his direction) unsavory.

High-quality social science surveys suggest that Americans’ trust in each other has been declining for decades. As some analysts have suggested, Trump may have helped make this a problem for pollsters by attracting suspicious voters and making his most ardent supporters even more suspicious of other people, the media, and may. -be even of the poll itself. That, in turn, could have made his supporters less likely to respond to polls.

Politico quotes a pollster who put it bluntly:

Trump went after the polls, said [a] Democratic pollster involved in the partnership. He was really quite open to those who listened to some of his distrust of the polls or the media.

The good news for pollsters is that Trump may have run his last campaign. The bad news is that even though he is no longer running for president, Trumpism is on the ascendant in the party it won in 2016. So the aggressive polarization that characterizes Trumpism, and with it the efforts to convince voters trusting only the most partisan institutions, could undermine the participation of Republican voters in all kinds of activities that their opinion leaders choose to demonize, be it voting by mail or participating in false polls. The implications of this assumption, of course, go far beyond the reliability of public opinion research: Trump’s power to manipulate suspicious voters really undermines democracy in fundamental ways, as demonstrated. the events of January 6.

As for pollsters, they admit that the status quo may not be sustainable:

How do we get people to take surveys if they don’t answer our phones or respond to online surveys? We don’t have that answer yet. What we can tell you is that together we will embark on a number of experiments during this year. With progressive institutions that want to get to the bottom of this problem, we are going to put all the solutions, no matter how difficult, on the table.

This could include, they say, basic methodological changes like a return to door-to-door prospecting or financial incentives for participation in the survey. Pollsters can privately hope that if Trump leaves, things will return to normal without such drastic measures, just as Republican voters could revert to past levels of voter turnout by mail. But again, the more we learn about the 45th President’s ability to militarize distrust, the more likely imitators will follow, and the more difficult it becomes to dispassionately analyze political events, including elections.

Subscribe to the Intelligencer newsletter

Daily news about the politics, business and technology that shape our world.

Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email address, you agree to our terms and privacy notice and to receive email correspondence from us.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos